Practical SCADA for Industry
1st Edition
Description
A SCADA system gathers information, such as where a leak on a pipeline has occurred, transfers the information back to a central site, alerting the home station that the leak has occurred, carrying out necessary analysis and control, such as determining if the leak is critical, and displaying the information in a logical and organized fashion. SCADA systems can be relatively simple, such as one that monitors environmental conditions of a small office building, or incredibly complex, such as a system that monitors all the activity in a nuclear power plant or the activity of a municipal water system.
Key Features
- An engineer's introduction to Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) systems and their application in monitoring and controlling equipment and industrial plant
- Essential reading for data acquisition and control professionals in plant engineering, manufacturing, telecommunications, water and waste control, energy, oil and gas refining and transportation
- Provides the knowledge to analyse, specify and debug SCADA systems, covering the fundamentals of hardware, software and the communications systems that connect SCADA operator stations
Readership
Control and instrumentation engineers; industrial system integrators; students taking electronics or computing degree courses; electrical, mechanical and chemical engineers and technicians wishing to understand the essentials of modern SCADA systems
Table of Contents
Background to SCADA
SCADA Systems Hardware (and Firmware)
SCADA Systems Software and Protocols
Landlines
Local Area Network Systems
Modems
Central Site Computer Facilities
Troubleshooting and Maintenance
Specification of Systems
Appendix A: Glossary of Terms
Appendix B: Interface Standards
Appendix C: CITECT Practical
Details
- No. of pages:
- 304
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 2003
- Published:
- 23rd June 2003
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080473901
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750658058
About the Author
David Bailey
David Bailey has worked as a telecommunications design engineer in Europe, Australia, Africa and Hong Kong for the past fifteen years. He built up an excellent reputation whilst working for IDC Technologies as a superb instructor in the area of radio engineering. He currently consults to a number of blue chip clients in the telecommunications industry.
Affiliations and Expertise
IDC Technologies, Perth, Australia
Edwin Wright
A professional engineer working for IDC Technologies with over thirty-five years' experience focussing mainly on the telecommunications and data communications industries who has consulted in these areas and presented training courses to over 15,000 engineers and technicians throughout the world.
Edwin has over 20 years of practical experience in the planning, design, construction and operation of telecommunications systems, data networks and SCADA systems. He has also been involved as Project Manager on many SCADA and telecommunications projects and has a passion for the topic. He is the co-author of three best selling books on Ethernet, OPC, and Computer Networks. The Internet and TCP/IP and the Principles of Data Communications and has also published numerous papers. He has also consulted widely on SCADA, OPC, data communications and telecommunications issues in the USA, Canada, UK, Australia and New Zealand. Over the past five years more than 8000 engineers and technicians have attended his workshops worldwide. When not working in the communications world he relaxes by reading and writing on technology issues at his beachside home.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Staff Engineer for IDC Technologies, Perth, Australia.