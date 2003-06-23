Practical SCADA for Industry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750658058, 9780080473901

Practical SCADA for Industry

1st Edition

Authors: David Bailey Edwin Wright
eBook ISBN: 9780080473901
Paperback ISBN: 9780750658058
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 23rd June 2003
Page Count: 304
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
55.00
46.75
6400.00
5440.00
81.82
69.55
79.95
67.96
60.95
51.81
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
46.99
39.94
76.95
65.41
58.95
50.11
69.95
59.46
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Resources

Instructor Ancillary Support Materials

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

A SCADA system gathers information, such as where a leak on a pipeline has occurred, transfers the information back to a central site, alerting the home station that the leak has occurred, carrying out necessary analysis and control, such as determining if the leak is critical, and displaying the information in a logical and organized fashion. SCADA systems can be relatively simple, such as one that monitors environmental conditions of a small office building, or incredibly complex, such as a system that monitors all the activity in a nuclear power plant or the activity of a municipal water system.

Key Features

  • An engineer's introduction to Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) systems and their application in monitoring and controlling equipment and industrial plant
  • Essential reading for data acquisition and control professionals in plant engineering, manufacturing, telecommunications, water and waste control, energy, oil and gas refining and transportation
  • Provides the knowledge to analyse, specify and debug SCADA systems, covering the fundamentals of hardware, software and the communications systems that connect SCADA operator stations

Readership

Control and instrumentation engineers; industrial system integrators; students taking electronics or computing degree courses; electrical, mechanical and chemical engineers and technicians wishing to understand the essentials of modern SCADA systems

Table of Contents

Background to SCADA
SCADA Systems Hardware (and Firmware)
SCADA Systems Software and Protocols
Landlines
Local Area Network Systems
Modems
Central Site Computer Facilities
Troubleshooting and Maintenance
Specification of Systems
Appendix A: Glossary of Terms
Appendix B: Interface Standards
Appendix C: CITECT Practical

Details

No. of pages:
304
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Newnes 2003
Published:
Imprint:
Newnes
eBook ISBN:
9780080473901
Paperback ISBN:
9780750658058

About the Author

David Bailey

David Bailey has worked as a telecommunications design engineer in Europe, Australia, Africa and Hong Kong for the past fifteen years. He built up an excellent reputation whilst working for IDC Technologies as a superb instructor in the area of radio engineering. He currently consults to a number of blue chip clients in the telecommunications industry.

Affiliations and Expertise

IDC Technologies, Perth, Australia

Edwin Wright

A professional engineer working for IDC Technologies with over thirty-five years' experience focussing mainly on the telecommunications and data communications industries who has consulted in these areas and presented training courses to over 15,000 engineers and technicians throughout the world.

Edwin has over 20 years of practical experience in the planning, design, construction and operation of telecommunications systems, data networks and SCADA systems. He has also been involved as Project Manager on many SCADA and telecommunications projects and has a passion for the topic. He is the co-author of three best selling books on Ethernet, OPC, and Computer Networks. The Internet and TCP/IP and the Principles of Data Communications and has also published numerous papers. He has also consulted widely on SCADA, OPC, data communications and telecommunications issues in the USA, Canada, UK, Australia and New Zealand. Over the past five years more than 8000 engineers and technicians have attended his workshops worldwide. When not working in the communications world he relaxes by reading and writing on technology issues at his beachside home.

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Staff Engineer for IDC Technologies, Perth, Australia.

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.