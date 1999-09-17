Practical Radio Frequency Test and Measurement
1st Edition
A Technician's Handbook
Description
Practical Radio Frequency Test and Measurement teaches readers the basics of performing the tests and measurements used in radio-frequency systems installation, proof of performance, maintenance, and troubleshooting. Anyone interested in gaining more practical proficiency with RF, whether engineer, technician, amateur radio buff, or hobbyist, needs a copy of this book. Joseph J. Carr, himself an accomplished practitioner in this field, examines the instruments used in the various types of measurement before moving on to specific measurement methods.
Carr includes information on basic theories of RF measurement, as well as test equipment, test set-ups, test and measurement procedures, and interpretation of results.
Key Features
- Provides immediate applications for anyone who works in or is interested in RF technology
- Suitable for beginners, intermediate-level users, and advanced users
- Written by a prolific expert in the RF field
Readership
RF hobbyists, amateur radio buffs, technicians who use or are thinking of using RF technology, and technicians and engineers interested in gaining more practical proficiency with RF
Table of Contents
RF Electronic Measurements
RF Components for Test and Measurement
The Smith Chart
Signal Sources and Signal Generators
Spectrum and Network Analyzers
RF Power Measurement
Time, Frequency and Period Measurements
Receiver Measurements
Transmitter Measurements (AM, SSB, FM, PM)
RF Amplifier Measurements
Antenna Pattern Measurement
Antenna and Transmission Line Measurements
L-C Measurements
Time Domain Reflectometry
Details
- No. of pages:
- 360
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 1999
- Published:
- 17th September 1999
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080514345
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750671613
About the Author
Joseph Carr
Joe Carr devoted his life to furthering a wider understanding of electronics and spreading his passion for radio, becoming one of the USA’s best known technical authors with over 25 books and hundreds of magazine articles to his name. Newnes is proud to have published a number of his recent titles, including his last book, RF Components and Circuits.
Affiliations and Expertise
US Defense Department
Reviews
"...should be included in every communications technician's essential library." --Mobile Radio Technology