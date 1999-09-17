Practical Radio Frequency Test and Measurement will teach readers the basics of performing the tests and measurements used in radio-frequency systems installation, proof of performance, maintenance, and troubleshooting.

Practical Radio Frequency Test and Measurement teaches readers the basics of performing the tests and measurements used in radio-frequency systems installation, proof of performance, maintenance, and troubleshooting. Anyone interested in gaining more practical proficiency with RF, whether engineer, technician, amateur radio buff, or hobbyist, needs a copy of this book. Joseph J. Carr, himself an accomplished practitioner in this field, examines the instruments used in the various types of measurement before moving on to specific measurement methods.

Carr includes information on basic theories of RF measurement, as well as test equipment, test set-ups, test and measurement procedures, and interpretation of results.

