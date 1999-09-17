Practical Radio Frequency Test and Measurement - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750671613, 9780080514345

Practical Radio Frequency Test and Measurement

1st Edition

A Technician's Handbook

Authors: Joseph Carr
eBook ISBN: 9780080514345
Paperback ISBN: 9780750671613
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 17th September 1999
Page Count: 360
Description

Practical Radio Frequency Test and Measurement will teach readers the basics of performing the tests and measurements used in radio-frequency systems installation, proof of performance, maintenance, and troubleshooting.

Practical Radio Frequency Test and Measurement teaches readers the basics of performing the tests and measurements used in radio-frequency systems installation, proof of performance, maintenance, and troubleshooting. Anyone interested in gaining more practical proficiency with RF, whether engineer, technician, amateur radio buff, or hobbyist, needs a copy of this book. Joseph J. Carr, himself an accomplished practitioner in this field, examines the instruments used in the various types of measurement before moving on to specific measurement methods.

Carr includes information on basic theories of RF measurement, as well as test equipment, test set-ups, test and measurement procedures, and interpretation of results.

Key Features

  • Provides immediate applications for anyone who works in or is interested in RF technology
  • Suitable for beginners, intermediate-level users, and advanced users
  • Written by a prolific expert in the RF field

Readership

RF hobbyists, amateur radio buffs, technicians who use or are thinking of using RF technology, and technicians and engineers interested in gaining more practical proficiency with RF

Table of Contents

RF Electronic Measurements
RF Components for Test and Measurement
The Smith Chart
Signal Sources and Signal Generators
Spectrum and Network Analyzers
RF Power Measurement
Time, Frequency and Period Measurements
Receiver Measurements
Transmitter Measurements (AM, SSB, FM, PM)
RF Amplifier Measurements
Antenna Pattern Measurement
Antenna and Transmission Line Measurements
L-C Measurements
Time Domain Reflectometry

Details

No. of pages:
360
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Newnes 1999
Published:
Imprint:
Newnes
eBook ISBN:
9780080514345
Paperback ISBN:
9780750671613

About the Author

Joseph Carr

Joe Carr devoted his life to furthering a wider understanding of electronics and spreading his passion for radio, becoming one of the USA’s best known technical authors with over 25 books and hundreds of magazine articles to his name. Newnes is proud to have published a number of his recent titles, including his last book, RF Components and Circuits.

Affiliations and Expertise

US Defense Department

Reviews

"...should be included in every communications technician's essential library." --Mobile Radio Technology

Ratings and Reviews

