Practical Radio Engineering and Telemetry for Industry
1st Edition
Description
Instrumentation and control, and electrical power engineering are increasingly reliant on radio-based communication technology. This is a comprehensive book covering the essentials of telemetry and radio communications. It explains the principles of telemetry and radio communications, describes their application and equips you with the skills to analyse, specify and debug telemetry and radio communications systems.
Key issues addressed in this book are:
- how to design and install radio (wireless) links
- apply latest satellite technologies to your telemetry system
- how to design and install microwave links
- troubleshoot telemetry communications problems
- tips, tricks and traps with radio links
Key Features
· A guide to the design, installation and utilization of radio applications in instrumentation and control, and electrical power engineering · Explains the principles of telemetry and radio communications, describes their application and equips you with the skills to analyse, specify and debug telemetry and radio communications systems · Addresses topical areas such as designing and installing wireless communications links, the application of satellite technologies in telemetry, microwave links, etc.
Readership
Electrical engineers and control engineers involved in the design, use or maintenance of radio-enabled systems; radio telemetry design engineers, planners and installers. A wider audience of engineers, technicians and engineering students looking for a practical introduction to radio technology.
Table of Contents
Preface; Radio Technology; Line of Sight Microwave Systems; Satellite Systems; Reliability and Availability; Infrastructure Requirements for Master Sites and RTUs; Integrating Telemetry Systems into Existing Radio Systems; Miscellaneous Telemetry Systems; Practical System Examples; Future Trends in Technology; Appendix A: Glossary of Terms; Appendix B: Path Loss Calculation Formula; Appendix C: Data Sheets; Appendix D: Local Services, Regulations and Standards.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 2003
- Published:
- 16th June 2003
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080473895
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750658034
About the Author
David Bailey
David Bailey has worked as a telecommunications design engineer in Europe, Australia, Africa and Hong Kong for the past fifteen years. He built up an excellent reputation whilst working for IDC Technologies as a superb instructor in the area of radio engineering. He currently consults to a number of blue chip clients in the telecommunications industry.
Affiliations and Expertise
IDC Technologies, Perth, Australia