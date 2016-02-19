Practical Programmable Circuits
1st Edition
A Guide to PLDs, State Machines, and Microcontrollers
Description
This is a practical guide to programmable logic devices. It covers all devices related to PLD: PALs, PGAs, state machines, and microcontrollers. Usefulness is evaluated; support needed in order to effectively use the devices is discussed. All examples are based on real-world circuits.
Readership
Digital design engineers.
Table of Contents
An Introduction to Programmable Logic. Basic Logic Design. Combinatorial PLDs. State Machines. Software Development. Advanced Forms of PLDs. General PLD Design Issues. Variations on the Theme. Introduction to Microcontrollers. Hardware Architecture of Microcontrollers. Microcontrollers and Software. Additional Tools of the Trade. A Guide to Choosing Programmable Circuits. Conclusion. Appendix A: An Arcane History of a Few Acronyms. Appendix B: Data Sheets. Appendix C: References and Sources. Glossary. Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 286
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1991
- Published:
- 20th August 1991
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323139267
About the Author
James Broesch
Affiliations and Expertise
Science Applications International Corporation