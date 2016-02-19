Practical Programmable Circuits - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121348854, 9780323139267

Practical Programmable Circuits

1st Edition

A Guide to PLDs, State Machines, and Microcontrollers

Authors: James Broesch
eBook ISBN: 9780323139267
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 20th August 1991
Page Count: 286
Description

This is a practical guide to programmable logic devices. It covers all devices related to PLD: PALs, PGAs, state machines, and microcontrollers. Usefulness is evaluated; support needed in order to effectively use the devices is discussed. All examples are based on real-world circuits.

Readership

Digital design engineers.

Table of Contents

An Introduction to Programmable Logic. Basic Logic Design. Combinatorial PLDs. State Machines. Software Development. Advanced Forms of PLDs. General PLD Design Issues. Variations on the Theme. Introduction to Microcontrollers. Hardware Architecture of Microcontrollers. Microcontrollers and Software. Additional Tools of the Trade. A Guide to Choosing Programmable Circuits. Conclusion. Appendix A: An Arcane History of a Few Acronyms. Appendix B: Data Sheets. Appendix C: References and Sources. Glossary. Index.

Details

No. of pages:
286
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1991
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323139267

About the Author

James Broesch

Affiliations and Expertise

Science Applications International Corporation

