Practical Planning - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781493305841, 9780080514475

Practical Planning

1st Edition

Extending the Classical AI Planning Paradigm

Authors: David Wilkins
eBook ISBN: 9780080514475
Hardcover ISBN: 9780934613941
Paperback ISBN: 9781493305841
Imprint: Morgan Kaufmann
Published Date: 28th June 2014
Page Count: 205
Description

Planning, or reasoning about actions, is a fundamental element of intelligent behavior--and one that artificial intelligence has found very difficult to implement. The most well-understood approach to building planning systems has been under refinement since the late 1960s and has now reached a level of maturity where there are good prospects for building working planners.

Practical Planning is an in-depth examination of this classical planning paradigm through an intensive case study of SIPE, a significantly implemented planning system. The author, the developer of SIPE, defines the planning problem in general, explains why reasoning about actions is so complex, and describes all parts of the SIPE system and the algorithms needed to achieve efficiency. Details are discussed in the context of problems and important issues in building a practical planner; discussions of how other systems address these issues are also included.

Assuming only a basic background in AI, Practical Planning will be of great interest to professionals interested in incorporating planning capabilities into AI systems.

Table of Contents

Practical Planning: Extending the Classical AI Planning Paradigm
David E. Wilkins

List of Figures
List of Tables
1 Reasoning about Actions and Planning 1.1 Philosophical and Practical Importance
1.2 The Classical AI Planning Problem
1.3 Reactive Planning
1.4 The Essence of Planning
1.5 Capabilities of a Planning System
1.6 How Hard is Planning?
1.7 Classical AI Planning Systems
1.8 SIPE
2 Basic Assumptions and Limitations 2.1 Important Features
2.2 Limitations
3 SIPE and Its Representations 3.1 Representation of Domain Objects and Relationship
3.2 Operator Description Language
3.3 Plan Rationale
3.4 Plans
4 Hierarchical Planning as Differing Abstraction Levels 4.1 The Many Guises of Hierarchical Planning
4.2 A Problem with Current Planners
4.3 Solutions
5 Constraints 5.1 SIPE's Constraint Language
5.2 Use of Constraints
5.3 Unification
6. The Truth Criterion 6.1 The Formula Truth Criterion
6.2 The PTC for Ground, Linear Plans
6.3 Introducing Variables
6.4 Introducing Existential Quantifiers
6.5 Introducing Universal Quantifiers
6.6 Introducing Nonlinearity
6.7 Summary
7 Deductive Causal Theories 7.1 A Motivating Example
7.2 Domain Rules
7.3 problems with Domain Rules
7.4 Heuritic Adequacy and Expressive Power
8 Plan Critics 8.1 Solving the Constraint Network
8.2 Parallel Interactions
8.3 Goal Phantomization
8.4 Solving Harmful Interactions
8.5 Adding Ordering Constraints
8.6 Examples
9 Resources: Reusable, Consumable, Temporal 9.1 Reusable Resources
9.2 Representation of Numerical Quantities
9.3 Consumable Resources
9.4 Temporal Reasoning
9.5 Manipulating Numerical Quantities
9.6 Summary
10 Search 10.1 Automatic Search
10.2 Intermingling Planning and Execution
10.3 Interactive Control
10.4 Domain-Dependent Search Control
10.5 Other Search Strategies
11 Replanning During Execution 11.1 Overview of SIPE's Execution-Monitoring System
11.2 Unknowns
11.3 Interpreting the Input
11.4 The Problem Recognizer
11.5 Replanning Actions
11.6 The General Replanner
11.7 Examples
11.8 Searching the Space of Modified Plans
11.9 Summary
12 Planning and Reactivity 12.1 Level of the Interface
12.2 Who is in Control?
13 Achieving Heuristic Adequacy 13.1 Summary of Heuristics
13.2 Subsumption of Pred Constraints
13.3 Encoding Domains in SIPE
14 Comparison with Other Systems 14.1 Nonclassical Planning Systems
14.2 Previous Classical Planners
14.3 Constraints
14.4 Critics
14.5 Replanning
14.6 Heuristic Adequacy Bibliography
Index

