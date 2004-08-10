Practical Optics
1st Edition
Description
Practical Optics bridges the gap between what students learn in optical engineering curricula and the problems they realistically will face as optical engineering practitioners, in a variety of high-tech industries. A broad range of topics from modern optical engineering are addressed, ranging from geometrical optics and basic layout of electro-optical instruments, to the theory of imaging, radiation sources and radiation sensors, spectroscopy, and color vision and description of optical methods for measurements of numerous physical parameters (temperature, flow velocity, distances, roughness of surfaces, etc.).
Key Features
· Condensed background information related to most topics of modern Electro-Optics and Optical Engineering.
· Coverage of each topic includes examples and problems, most of which are original and derived from realistic, high-tech projects.
· Detailed solutions are provided for every problem, both theoretical and numerical; many readers will probably start with the problems/solutions and then read the background if necessary.
· Coverage includes some topics rarely covered in Optics textbooks, such as non-contact measurements of temperature, velocity, or color.
Readership
Upper-level undergraduate and graduate level courses in applied optics in departments of electrical engineering, mechanical engineering, and physics. Industry short courses, e.g. at OFC, CLEO, etc. Self-study/refresher in applied optics for aspiring/practicing engineers in the Micro-Electronics and Electro-Optics Industries.
Table of Contents
Geometrical Optics in the Paraxial Area; Theory of Imaging; Sources of Light and Illumination Systems; Detectors of Light; Optical Systems for Spectral Measurements; Non-contact Measurements of Temperature; Optical Scanners and Acousto-Optics; Optical Systems for Distance and Size Measurements; Optical Systems for Flow Parameter Measurements; Color and Its Measurement.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 336
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2004
- Published:
- 10th August 2004
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080492124
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124909519
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781493301577
About the Author
Naftaly Menn
Affiliations and Expertise
Technion—Israel Institute of Technology (Haifa)
Reviews
"Practical Optics provides a good view of a broad range of topics in modern electro-optics. It covers the basic areas of geometrical optics, aberration theory, sources, detectors and scanners before delving into a number of practical applications areas that the electro-optical practitioners is likely to face. These areas include optical measurements of spectra, temperature, distance, flow parameters and color. Especially beneficial are numerous examples and problems at the conclusion of each section as well as complete and detailed solutions. The book is well organized and contains a short list of references... " - Jay Land, US Army, Optics and Photonics News, November 2006