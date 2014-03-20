Practical Musculoskeletal Ultrasound - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780702034770, 9780702057977

Practical Musculoskeletal Ultrasound

2nd Edition

Authors: Eugene McNally
eBook ISBN: 9780702057977
eBook ISBN: 9781455774043
Hardcover ISBN: 9780702034770
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 20th March 2014
Page Count: 456
Description

Practical Musculoskeletal Ultrasound is your ideal, accessible guide to all of todays clinically useful musculoskeletal ultrasound techniques and their major applications in patient diagnosis and management. This thoroughly updated radiology reference encompasses all of the most recent advances in ultrasound technology, delivering the unmatched guidance you need to conduct an effective ultrasound examination, obtain optimal images, and expertly interpret your findings.

"..comprehensive and insightful." Reviewed by: Dr. Paula Richards on behalf of RAD Magazine, December 2014

Key Features

  • Balance the advantages of musculoskeletal ultrasound (superficial soft-tissue injury) with its limitations (deep or intra-articular structures).
  • Obtain an optimal field of view with anatomic/sonographic correlations throughout.
  • Apply quick, accurate, and cost-effective methods of assessment through a focus on those areas where MSK ultrasound has the most clinical impact.

Table of Contents

Part 1: Shoulder

Chapter 1: Shoulder Joint: Anatomy and Technique

Chapter 2, Shoulder 1: Supraspinatus Tendon

Chapter 3, Shoulder 2: The SASD Bursa, Rotator Interval and other Rotator Cuff tendons

Chapter 4, Shoulder 3: Beyond the Rotator Cuff


Part 2: Elbow

Chapter 5, Arm and Elbow Joint: Anatomy and Techniques

Chapter 6, Disorders of the Elbow: Lateral

Chapter 7, Pathology of the Medial Elbow

Chapter 8, Disorders of the Elbow: Anterior

Chapter 9, Disorders of the Elbow: Posterior

Part 3: Wrist

Chapter 10, Forearm and Wrist Joint: Anatomy and Techniques

Chapter 11, Disorders of the Wrist: Radial

Chapter 12, Disorders of the Wrist: Ulnar side

Chapter 13, Disorders of the Wrist: Miscellaneous

Part 4: Hand

Chapter 14, Finger and hand: Anatomy and Techniques

Chapter 15, Disorders of the Fingers & Hand

Part 5: Hip

Chapter 16, Hip Joint and Thigh: Anatomy and Techniques

Chapter 17, Disorders of the Groin & Hip: Groin Pain

Chapter 18, Disorders of the Groin & Hip: Anterior and Lateral

Chapter 19, Disorders of the Groin & Hip: Posterior

Chapter 20, Disorders of the Groin & Hip: The Paediatric Hip

Part 6: Knee

Chapter 21, Knee Joint and Calf: Anatomy and Techniques

Chapter 22, Disorders of the Knee & Calf

Part 7: Ankle

Chapter 23, Ankle Joint & Forefoot: Anatomy and Techniques

Chapter 24, Disorders of the Ankle & Foot: Posterior

Chapter 25, Disorders of the Ankle & Foot Anterior

Chapter 26, Disorders of the Ankle & Foot Lateral

Chapter 27, Disorders of the Ankle & Foot Medial

Chapter 28, Disorders of the Ankle & Foot: Forefoot

Part 8: Intervention

                          Chapter 29, Musculoskeletal intervention: general principles

                          Chapter 30, Specific Intervention Techniques

Part 9: General

Chapter 31, Ultrasound of Soft-tissue masses

Chapter 32, Ultrasound imaging of joint disease

Part 10: Trauma

                          Chapter 33, Ultrasound of muscle injury

No. of pages:
456
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
eBook ISBN:
9780702057977
eBook ISBN:
9781455774043
Hardcover ISBN:
9780702034770

About the Author

Eugene McNally

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Radiologist, Department of Radiology, Nuffield Orthopaedic Centre, Oxford , UK

