Practical Musculoskeletal Ultrasound is your ideal, accessible guide to all of todays clinically useful musculoskeletal ultrasound techniques and their major applications in patient diagnosis and management. This thoroughly updated radiology reference encompasses all of the most recent advances in ultrasound technology, delivering the unmatched guidance you need to conduct an effective ultrasound examination, obtain optimal images, and expertly interpret your findings.

"..comprehensive and insightful." Reviewed by: Dr. Paula Richards on behalf of RAD Magazine, December 2014