Practical Musculoskeletal Ultrasound
2nd Edition
Description
Practical Musculoskeletal Ultrasound is your ideal, accessible guide to all of todays clinically useful musculoskeletal ultrasound techniques and their major applications in patient diagnosis and management. This thoroughly updated radiology reference encompasses all of the most recent advances in ultrasound technology, delivering the unmatched guidance you need to conduct an effective ultrasound examination, obtain optimal images, and expertly interpret your findings.
"..comprehensive and insightful." Reviewed by: Dr. Paula Richards on behalf of RAD Magazine, December 2014
Key Features
- Balance the advantages of musculoskeletal ultrasound (superficial soft-tissue injury) with its limitations (deep or intra-articular structures).
- Obtain an optimal field of view with anatomic/sonographic correlations throughout.
- Apply quick, accurate, and cost-effective methods of assessment through a focus on those areas where MSK ultrasound has the most clinical impact.
Table of Contents
Part 1: Shoulder
Chapter 1: Shoulder Joint: Anatomy and Technique
Chapter 2, Shoulder 1: Supraspinatus Tendon
Chapter 3, Shoulder 2: The SASD Bursa, Rotator Interval and other Rotator Cuff tendons
Chapter 4, Shoulder 3: Beyond the Rotator Cuff
Part 2: Elbow
Chapter 5, Arm and Elbow Joint: Anatomy and Techniques
Chapter 6, Disorders of the Elbow: Lateral
Chapter 7, Pathology of the Medial Elbow
Chapter 8, Disorders of the Elbow: Anterior
Chapter 9, Disorders of the Elbow: Posterior
Part 3: Wrist
Chapter 10, Forearm and Wrist Joint: Anatomy and Techniques
Chapter 11, Disorders of the Wrist: Radial
Chapter 12, Disorders of the Wrist: Ulnar side
Chapter 13, Disorders of the Wrist: Miscellaneous
Part 4: Hand
Chapter 14, Finger and hand: Anatomy and Techniques
Chapter 15, Disorders of the Fingers & Hand
Part 5: Hip
Chapter 16, Hip Joint and Thigh: Anatomy and Techniques
Chapter 17, Disorders of the Groin & Hip: Groin Pain
Chapter 18, Disorders of the Groin & Hip: Anterior and Lateral
Chapter 19, Disorders of the Groin & Hip: Posterior
Chapter 20, Disorders of the Groin & Hip: The Paediatric Hip
Part 6: Knee
Chapter 21, Knee Joint and Calf: Anatomy and Techniques
Chapter 22, Disorders of the Knee & Calf
Part 7: Ankle
Chapter 23, Ankle Joint & Forefoot: Anatomy and Techniques
Chapter 24, Disorders of the Ankle & Foot: Posterior
Chapter 25, Disorders of the Ankle & Foot Anterior
Chapter 26, Disorders of the Ankle & Foot Lateral
Chapter 27, Disorders of the Ankle & Foot Medial
Chapter 28, Disorders of the Ankle & Foot: Forefoot
Part 8: Intervention
Chapter 29, Musculoskeletal intervention: general principles
Chapter 30, Specific Intervention Techniques
Part 9: General
Chapter 31, Ultrasound of Soft-tissue masses
Chapter 32, Ultrasound imaging of joint disease
Part 10: Trauma
Chapter 33, Ultrasound of muscle injury
Details
- No. of pages:
- 456
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2014
- Published:
- 20th March 2014
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702057977
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455774043
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780702034770
About the Author
Eugene McNally
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Radiologist, Department of Radiology, Nuffield Orthopaedic Centre, Oxford , UK