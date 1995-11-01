Practical Math For Respiratory Care
1st Edition
A Text and Workbook
Authors: Raymond Sibberson
Paperback ISBN: 9780815180012
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 1st November 1995
Page Count: 304
Description
Offers students a comprehensive explanation and review of essential respiratory care math skills as they apply to clinical situations. Every chapter has learning objectives, clinical significance boxes, sample problems that appear after each new concept and a group of practical exercises.
Details
About the Author
Raymond Sibberson
Affiliations and Expertise
The University of Akron, Akron, OH
