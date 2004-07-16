Practical Machinery Vibration Analysis and Predictive Maintenance

Cornelius is one of those rare engineers who combines a deep understanding of the theoretical aspects of condition monitoring with a passion for the practical applications of the technology.

He has given numerous papers on condition monitoring at conferences and courses ranging from Africa to the USA, Belgium and France with excellent reviews. Cornelius has just completed his Ph.D, focussing on a tool wear monitoring machine for CNC machine tools using vibration signals as one of the inputs. He has been working in the vibration monitoring field for the past 5 years consulting to a wide variety of industries and has built up an extensive experience in practical techniques that work effectively.