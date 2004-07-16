Practical Machinery Vibration Analysis and Predictive Maintenance
1st Edition
Description
Machinery Vibration Analysis and Predictive Maintenance provides a detailed examination of the detection, location and diagnosis of faults in rotating and reciprocating machinery using vibration analysis. The basics and underlying physics of vibration signals are first examined. The acquisition and processing of signals is then reviewed followed by a discussion of machinery fault diagnosis using vibration analysis. Hereafter the important issue of rectifying faults that have been identified using vibration analysis is covered. The book also covers the other techniques of predictive maintenance such as oil and particle analysis, ultrasound and infrared thermography. The latest approaches and equipment used together with the latest techniques in vibration analysis emerging from current research are also highlighted.
Key Features
- Understand the basics of vibration measurement
- Apply vibration analysis for different machinery faults
- Diagnose machinery-related problems with vibration analysis techniques
Readership
Professional engineers, Specialist students, Instrumentation & Control Engineers, Maintenance Engineers, Mechanical Engineers & Technicians, Control Technicians, Electrical Engineers, Maintenance Engineers & Technicians, Process Engineers, Consulting Engineers, Automation Engineers
Table of Contents
1: Predictive Maintenance Techniques
2: Predictive Maintenance Techniques: Part 2
3: Data acquisition
4: Signal Processing, Application & Representation
5: Machinery Fault Diagnosis using Vibration Analysis
6: Correcting Faults to check vibrations
7: Oil & Particle Analysis
8: Other Predictive Maintenance Techniques
Appendix: Practical exercises
Details
- No. of pages:
- 272
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 2004
- Published:
- 16th July 2004
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080480220
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750662758
About the Author
Cornelius Scheffer
Cornelius is one of those rare engineers who combines a deep understanding of the theoretical aspects of condition monitoring with a passion for the practical applications of the technology.
He has given numerous papers on condition monitoring at conferences and courses ranging from Africa to the USA, Belgium and France with excellent reviews. Cornelius has just completed his Ph.D, focussing on a tool wear monitoring machine for CNC machine tools using vibration signals as one of the inputs. He has been working in the vibration monitoring field for the past 5 years consulting to a wide variety of industries and has built up an extensive experience in practical techniques that work effectively.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Mechanical Engineer for New Era Mining Ltd, Johannesburg, South Africa.
Paresh Girdhar
Paresh currently works mainly in the rotating equipment field focussing on the petrochemical and polymer industries. He has considerable interest in maintenance management as well. His current field of activity encompasses condition monitoring, reliability enhancement, troubleshooting of rotating equipment which includes special purpose steam turbines from manufacturers such as ABB and GE and multistage centrifugal compressors (Elliot). He has also spent a considerable part of his career working with all types of fans, compressors, pumps, extruders, general purpose steam turbines, engines and motors. He has contributed extensively to IDC Technologies books on centrifugal pumps and vibration analysis.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Engineer for Girdhar and Associates