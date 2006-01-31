Practical Leadership
1st Edition
Description
This management book is published in association with the Institute of Leadership and Management (ILM). Drawing upon both contemporary experience and that of well known leaders, this book offers practical advice and guidance to inspire, encourage, and inform anyone facing, for the first time, the real day to day challenges of leadership. Over recent decades technology and education have led to great challenges for traditional styles of leadership. Nevertheless, the author demonstrates real prescience in ancient tales of leadership, its initiation and development and their practical value for leaders today. The book opens with the author’s account of his own initiation into leadership; of being propelled totally unexpectedly and quite unprepared into the practice and challenges of leadership. The book contains reflections on and fundamental insights into the nature and practice of leadership. Illustrated with many rich examples, metaphors, allegories and illustrations, the author exposes consistent patterns marking the practice of great leaders.
Key Features
- Written for those seeking guidance in practical leadership
- Written for the vast majority of leaders: who are in middle management
- Not burdened with theories and models found in many academic books
Readership
Those seeking guidance in practical leadership
Table of Contents
Initiation: Of mentors, meetings and missions (seemingly) impossible!; Into the unknown: First steps in leadership; Turning a crowd into a team; Driving change; The constraints of leadership; The unforgiving minute: From busyness to working smart; Touching base: It’s good to talk; Storms of passage: Leading through conflict; Landfall and reflections in still waters; Epilogue.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 144
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2006
- Published:
- 31st January 2006
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781780631530
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781843342106
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781843342090
About the Author
Gordon MacKay
Gordon MacKay holds BA and MBA degrees and has been involved in both strategic consultancy and as a ‘hands-on’ project manager. For over twenty years, the author has developed and continues to refine his leadership competencies. He has also developed significant skills as Assessor Mentor for the National Vocational Qualifications Programme for Senior Management. Through the events described in this book he won special recognition for a ‘turn-round’: leading over a thousand staff to award of ‘Best UK Call Centre’, as externally assessed.
Affiliations and Expertise
Scottish Water, UK