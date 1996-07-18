Practical Guide to Occupational Health and Safety - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122405709, 9780080539362

Practical Guide to Occupational Health and Safety

1st Edition

Authors: Paul Erickson
eBook ISBN: 9780080539362
Hardcover ISBN: 9780122405709
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 18th July 1996
Page Count: 282
Description

Written with corporate regulatory compliance officers, health and safety managers, loss control managers, and human resource specialists in mind, this book offers workplace-tested strategies for meeting the health and safety needs of a modern corporation. Emphasizing the practical means of achieving compliance with OSHA regulations, this book also provides a unique assessment of the more extensive factors that influence the management of workplace health and safety. The integration of practical regulation strategies with corporate objectives is particularly relevant to graduate curricula in business management, public policy, and occupational medicine.

Key Features

  • Provides practical guidelines for industrial compliance with major OSHA regulations
  • Presents concise explanations of technical and scientific concepts underlying regulatory requirements
  • Integrates specific examples of the global economy's influence on the design and implementation of workplace health and safety
  • Elucidates the effects of health and safety programs on financial and legal risk management practices in industry
  • Includes explanations of practical alternative compliance strategies for company health and safety officers

Table of Contents

Overview of Occupational Health and Safety
Scope of Occupational Health and Safety
Hazard and Risk Assessment
Occupational Health and Safety Standards
The HSE Audit

Health and Safety Programs
Hazard Communication
Laboratory Standard
Lockout--150; Tagout
Confined Space Entry and Hotwork
Electrical Safety-Related Work Practices
Respiratory Protection
Hearing Conservation
Hazardous Waste Management
Emergency Response
Management of Change
Bloodborne Pathogens

Special Issues
Chemical Surveillance and Monitoring. Medical Surveillance
Integrated Personnel Training
Data and Information Management
Business Management, Health and Safety, and Environmental Quality: As Assessment of Trends

About the Author

Paul Erickson

Affiliations and Expertise

New England Research, Inc., Worcester, Massachusetts, U.S.A.

