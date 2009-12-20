Practical Guide to Managing Hypertension - ECAB
This book is an effort by the author panel to address hypertension issues in a more comprehensive manner and present to practitioners as a ready reference. It covers different practical aspects related to hypertension like the burden of hypertension in India, its complications and comorbidities, its awareness and early detection, appropriate treatment, and achieving the therapeutic targets. Hypertension can be easily detectable, eminently treatable, and there are safe and effective drugs. But in India, there has been a huge lack of awareness of the condition especially urban-rural bias, and thus, it results in inadequate treatment. The prevalence of hypertension in India, in the urban areas, varies from 11% to 31% amongst men and 13% to 34% amongst women. In rural areas, the same amounts to about 1–4% and 3–5%. This publication covers the major global and Indian hypertension management guidelines and tries to sincerely put forth this compilation which will address the most important and frequently asked questions in approach to diagnosis and management of hypertension in day-to-day practice and will effectively bridge the gap between guidelines and practice.
- Application of global hypertension management guidelines like JNC VII in Indian Clinical Scenario
- Highlighting the compliance issues in hypertension management
- Focusing on the screening and the right treatment goals of hypertension
- On the management aspect, the publication provides a holistic management approach covering drugs, diet, and lifestyle changes
Guidelines: What to Adopt?
Compliance Issues in Hypertension
Early Screening and Early Treatment in Hypertension: Why and How?
Tailoring Hypertension Management
Is It Time to Move Beyond BP Control?
Healthy Diet for the Prevention and Management of Hypertension
Lifestyle Modification in Management of Hypertension
