Practical Guide to Managing Hypertension - ECAB - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9788131224168

Practical Guide to Managing Hypertension - ECAB

1st Edition

Editors: S S Iyengar R Kasliwal
Hardcover ISBN: 9788131224168
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 20th December 2009
Page Count: 120
Description

This book is an effort by the author panel to address hypertension issues in a more comprehensive manner and present to practitioners as a ready reference. It covers different practical aspects related to hypertension like the burden of hypertension in India, its complications and comorbidities, its awareness and early detection, appropriate treatment, and achieving the therapeutic targets. Hypertension can be easily detectable, eminently treatable, and there are safe and effective drugs. But in India, there has been a huge lack of awareness of the condition especially urban-rural bias, and thus, it results in inadequate treatment. The prevalence of hypertension in India, in the urban areas, varies from 11% to 31% amongst men and 13% to 34% amongst women. In rural areas, the same amounts to about 1–4% and 3–5%. This publication covers the major global and Indian hypertension management guidelines and tries to sincerely put forth this compilation which will address the most important and frequently asked questions in approach to diagnosis and management of hypertension in day-to-day practice and will effectively bridge the gap between guidelines and practice.

Key Features

    • Application of global hypertension management guidelines like JNC VII in Indian Clinical Scenario

    • Highlighting the compliance issues in hypertension management

    • Focusing on the screening and the right treatment goals of hypertension

    • On the management aspect, the publication provides a holistic management approach covering drugs, diet, and lifestyle changes

    Table of Contents

    Guidelines: What to Adopt?

    Compliance Issues in Hypertension

    Early Screening and Early Treatment in Hypertension: Why and How?

    Tailoring Hypertension Management

    Is It Time to Move Beyond BP Control?

    Healthy Diet for the Prevention and Management of Hypertension

    Lifestyle Modification in Management of Hypertension

    Details

    No. of pages:
    120
    Language:
    English
    Copyright:
    © Elsevier India 2009
    Published:
    Imprint:
    Elsevier India
    Hardcover ISBN:
    9788131224168

    About the Editor

    S S Iyengar

    R Kasliwal

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Chairman, Preventive & Clinical Cardiology, Community Outreach and Education, Medanta Heart Institute, Medanta - The Medicity, Gurgaon

