Practical Guide to Managing Hypertension - ECAB

This book is an effort by the author panel to address hypertension issues in a more comprehensive manner and present to practitioners as a ready reference. It covers different practical aspects related to hypertension like the burden of hypertension in India, its complications and comorbidities, its awareness and early detection, appropriate treatment, and achieving the therapeutic targets. Hypertension can be easily detectable, eminently treatable, and there are safe and effective drugs. But in India, there has been a huge lack of awareness of the condition especially urban-rural bias, and thus, it results in inadequate treatment. The prevalence of hypertension in India, in the urban areas, varies from 11% to 31% amongst men and 13% to 34% amongst women. In rural areas, the same amounts to about 1–4% and 3–5%. This publication covers the major global and Indian hypertension management guidelines and tries to sincerely put forth this compilation which will address the most important and frequently asked questions in approach to diagnosis and management of hypertension in day-to-day practice and will effectively bridge the gap between guidelines and practice.