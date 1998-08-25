Practical Guide to Low Voltage Directive

Compliance with the Low Voltage Directive (LVD) is now essential for CE marking. Products cannot leave your firm without it. This book provides essential and informative reading for company directors, engineers, designers and students designing, manufacturing or studying the design of electrical products covered by the Low Voltage Directive.

Unlike many textbooks that offer general guidance only this book provides illustrated examples of non-compliant products and suggests solutions. It also provides detailed guidance notes to EN60950 - one of the most widely used harmonised standards.

Gregg Kervill is an international consultant on European regulations and North American product safety standards. His clients include blue chip and Fortune 500 companies as well as Government agencies. Gregg Kervill advises his clients on self-declaration of the Low Voltage Directive.