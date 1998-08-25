Practical Guide to Low Voltage Directive
1st Edition
Description
Compliance with the Low Voltage Directive (LVD) is now essential for CE marking. Products cannot leave your firm without it. This book provides essential and informative reading for company directors, engineers, designers and students designing, manufacturing or studying the design of electrical products covered by the Low Voltage Directive.
Unlike many textbooks that offer general guidance only this book provides illustrated examples of non-compliant products and suggests solutions. It also provides detailed guidance notes to EN60950 - one of the most widely used harmonised standards.
Gregg Kervill is an international consultant on European regulations and North American product safety standards. His clients include blue chip and Fortune 500 companies as well as Government agencies. Gregg Kervill advises his clients on self-declaration of the Low Voltage Directive.
Key Features
- A guide to LVD compliance for managers and engineers alike
- Clear, concise guidance through a legislative minefield
- Essential for companies all over Europe
Readership
Electrical and electronics engineers, equipment designers, standards and government organisations, MSc/MEng students, academics
Table of Contents
What is the LVD?; What products are covered; What products are not covered; Scope of the General Safety Directive; What the LVD requires us to do; What are our options?; Role of the Enforcement Agencies; What is the CE Mark?; What is Self Declaration?; Self Declaration of EU manufactured products; Self Declaration of non-EU manufactured products; Overview of standards in the Official Journal to the European Communities; Project Phases and Safety Compliance Planning; Concept; Development; Detailed Design; Prototype; Pre-Production; Production; Installation/Commissioning; Maintenance and Repair; End of Life; Demonstrating compliance; Product Safety Reviews; Type Testing; Normal testing; Abnormal testing; Maintaining Compliance; Preparing a Product Description; Change Review; Purchasing controls; Manufacturing Audits; Manufacturing Tests; Feed-Back to, and Training of the Design Team; Development of new Standards; Using External Resources; Test Houses; Consultants; On-Line Help-desks; Information Technology; Trade Journals; Multimedia
Details
- No. of pages:
- 256
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 1998
- Published:
- 25th August 1998
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080514321
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780750637459
About the Author
Gregg Kervill
Gregg Kervill has more than twenty years of electronics R&D experience and has designed products for the high volume consumer, industrial process controls, mining, aerospace and defence markets. He trained in Product Safety whilst working for the Digital Equipment Corporation before founding GK Consultants Limited in Southampton, UK, in 1993. He is now based in Richmond, Virginia, USA where he continues to deliver Product Safety lectures, seminars and services worldwide through Eurolink Ltd and distance learning programmes via www.test4safety.com.Agency organisations that have consulted Gregg include the UK Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and the Brussels Director Generate Office (EC-DG3). Gregg is also listed as an LVD Consultant on the European Community PRAQ III FAST database.Gregg is a member of the IEEE and a member of the IEEE education committee.
Affiliations and Expertise
G.K. Consultants Limited
Reviews
"Reasonable use and foreseeable abuse are the watch words for safety and this book tries to put that into context, rather that trying to make the burden of compliance go away through quick fix remedies... As well as focusing on LVD, this book also manages to give an overview of all new approach directives which in itself achieves something most other publications have been unable to do." --New Electronics