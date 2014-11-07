Practical Guide to Clinical Computing Systems
2nd Edition
Design, Operations, and Infrastructure
Description
Although informatics trainees and practitioners who assume operational computing roles in their organization may have reasonably advanced understanding of theoretical informatics, many are unfamiliar with the practical topics - such as downtime procedures, interface engines, user support, JCAHO compliance, and budgets - which will become the mainstay of their working lives.
Practical Guide to Clinical Computing Systems 2nd edition helps prepare these individuals for the electronic age of health care delivery. It is also designed for those who migrate into clinical computing operations roles from within their health care organization. A new group of people interested in this book are those preparing for Clinical Informatics board certification in the US.
The work provides particular differentiation from the popular first edition in four areas:
- 40% more content detailing the many practical aspects of clinical informatics.
- Addresses the specific needs of the Clinical Informatics board certification course – for which it is presently recommended by the ABPM
- Focus on new tech paradigms including cloud computing and concurrency – for this rapidly changing field.
Key Features
- Focuses on the practical aspects of operating clinical computing systems in medical centers rather than abstruse theory
- Provides deepened and broadened authorship with a global panel of contributors providing new wisdom and new perspectives - reflecting inclusion of the first edition on the clinical informatics study guide materials
- Presents a practical treatment of workday but often unfamiliar issues – downtime procedures, interface engines, user support, JCAHO compliance, and budgets
Readership
An essential tool for practitioners applying current informatics methodologies in clinical settings, those preparing for clinical informatics board certification, those migrating to healthcare computing within their organization, and other interested professionals
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- Preface to the Second Edition
- Preface to the First Edition
- Chapter 1: Introduction and Overview of Clinical Computing Systems within a Medical Center
- Abstract
- 1 The healthcare setting
- 2 Rising dependence on clinical computing systems
- 3 The importance of computing operations and support
- 4 Importance of monitoring performance
- 5 Real-world problems and their implications
- 6 Introducing clinical computing systems can introduce errors
- 7 We need greater emphasis on safe operations of clinical computing systems
- Chapter 2: Architecture of Clinical Computing Systems
- Abstract
- 1 What is architecture, and why is it important?
- 2 Architectural models
- 3 Architecture of computing systems in healthcare organizations
- 4 End-user applications: strengths/weaknesses of web and other development choices
- 5 Examples of clinical computing architectures
- Chapter 3: Creating and Supporting Interfaces
- Abstract
- 1 Integrating and interfacing applications
- 2 HL7 in the real-world
- 3 What is needed to succeed with interface development
- 4 Other standards
- 5 Data exchange and meaningful use
- 6 Final thoughts regarding interfaces
- Chapter 4: Infrastructure
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Data centers
- 3 Servers, operating systems, and databases
- 4 Managing the desktop and other clients
- 5 Backup, redundancy, disaster planning, and recovery
- 6 Operations
- 7 Cloud computing and outsourcing
- 8 Summary
- Chapter 5: Security
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Security
- 3 Summary
- Chapter 6: From Project to Operations: Planning to Avoid Problems
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 System acquisition
- 3 Project phase
- 4 Summary
- Chapter 7: Implementation and Transition to Operations
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Background
- 3 Planning for implementation
- 4 Designing and building the system
- 5 Testing the system
- 6 Training, activation, and go-live support
- 7 Transition to operations and optimization
- 8 Conclusions
- Chapter 8: Troubleshooting: What Can Go Wrong and How to Fix It
- Abstract
- 1 The grand challenge: complex systems
- 2 Digging into reality: perfect redundancy…myth or reality?
- 3 How to deal with troubleshooting: mitigation strategies
- 4 Conclusion
- Chapter 9: Working with the User Community
- Abstract
- 1 Training and support
- 2 Multi-EMR environment considerations
- 3 Communications
- 4 Leadership and user engagement
- 5 Organizing teams and systems to work with users
- 6 Role of the help desk
- 7 Future trends
- Chapter 10: Health Information Management and the EMR
- Abstract
- 1 Uses of the EMR
- 2 Goals of health information management within the medical centers
- 3 Hybrid of medical record media
- 4 The transition to the emr takes years
- 5 Health information management
- Chapter 11: Legal Issues in Medical Records/Health Information Management
- Abstract
- 1 Organizational groups and regulations that affect medical records
- 2 Federal laws and entities that affect medical records
- 3 State laws that affect medical record documentation
- 4 The joint commission
- 5 Government mandates that impact him
- 6 Conclusion
- 7 Links to additional information
- Chapter 12: Working with Organizational Leadership
- Abstract
- 1 The leadership landscape—the information revolution
- 2 Shaping a new leadership landscape driven by health it
- 3 Developing new leaders
- 4 Working with organizational leaders on strategic change
- 5 Leadership toolkits
- 6 Integrating the enterprise using information technology
- Chapter 13: Careers in Biomedical Informatics and Clinical Computing
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 The biomedical informatics workforce
- 3 Education and training in biomedical informatics
- 4 Resources
- 5 Conclusions
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 242
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2015
- Published:
- 7th November 2014
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780127999197
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124202177
About the Editor
Thomas Payne
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Washington, Seattle, USA