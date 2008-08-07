Practical Design, Construction and Operation of Food Facilities

"Although there are several books written on the theoretical concepts inherent to food processes, the practical aspects are seldom covered in sufficient detail. This new book fills an important void in this area. In this new book, Clark provides a succinct description of many important food processes with an explanation of practical aspects that are of importance in the design and operation of food facilities. An important chapter in the book deals with the selection of new equipment for a range of processes such as aseptic processing/pasteurization, thermal treatment, forming and cooking, and mixing and formulating. The book is written in a lucid manner with sufficient illustrative artwork that describes key processing lines and equipment. The contents of this book will be useful to those who are unfamiliar with food facilities. Anyone seeking work opportunities in the food industry will find the description of food processes to be valuable." --FOOD TECHNOLOGY