Practical Design, Construction and Operation of Food Facilities
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Context for new or expanded facility
Economic Evaluation
Design of New Facility
Expansions and conversions
Process and Equipment Selection
Equipment selection
Project Management and Execution
Plant Operations
Appendices I-IV
Description
Around the world concerns about cost, efficiency, and safety - employee, product, process and consumer -- have led to changes in the way food plants are planned, constructed and evaluated. From initiation of major capital requests to legal design requirements to project management and plant operations, food engineers and scientists must understand the myriad of requirements and responsibilities of successful food facilities. J. Peter Clark provides that guidance in this complete volume.
Included are:
- A summary of lessons on understanding how management evaluates potential investments and how they can contribute to ultimate shareholder value, and checklists to help accurately estimate capital and operating costs
- Important, and in some cases unique, features of a food plant including focus on food safety. Addresses not only consumer products, but ingredients for consumer products and the concerns of distribution and flexibility that must be considered. Also considered are the support facilities that are equally essential to the safe production of food
- An effective approach to understanding production lines and optimizing operations during expansion by briefly introducing Goldratt's Theory of Constraints. The book explores the challenges of construction while maintaining safe and sanitary operations
- An approach and methodology that can be extended beyond the case studies presented in order to effectively plan development processes and make correct equipment selections
- Project management and plant operations guidance to assist engineers who find themselves in the role of managing a design or construction process project, or of supervising a portion of a plant. Includes suggestions for effectively troubleshooting an unsatisfactory operation
Key Features
- Provides real-world insights including guides for proper project estimation, understanding the role and importance of support facilities, maintaining standards while under construction and other vital considerations
- Includes checklists and proven approaches to guide the reader through the wide range of necessary planning and implementation steps
- Considers factors for both new plant construction and expansion of existing plants
Readership
Industry: Food plant engineers, plant designers, manufacturing engineers, agricultural engineers, sanitary design engineers, those involved with process development and/or improvement. Government: Regulatory managers, Policy developers. Academic: Food and bioprocess unit engineering, Food Plant Operation, Food Plant Design, Food Plant Management, Plant Design, Facilities and Plant Design
Details
- No. of pages:
- 328
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2009
- Published:
- 7th August 2008
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080557779
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123742049
Reviews
"Although there are several books written on the theoretical concepts inherent to food processes, the practical aspects are seldom covered in sufficient detail. This new book fills an important void in this area. In this new book, Clark provides a succinct description of many important food processes with an explanation of practical aspects that are of importance in the design and operation of food facilities. An important chapter in the book deals with the selection of new equipment for a range of processes such as aseptic processing/pasteurization, thermal treatment, forming and cooking, and mixing and formulating. The book is written in a lucid manner with sufficient illustrative artwork that describes key processing lines and equipment. The contents of this book will be useful to those who are unfamiliar with food facilities. Anyone seeking work opportunities in the food industry will find the description of food processes to be valuable." --FOOD TECHNOLOGY
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
J. Peter Clark Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant to the Process Industries