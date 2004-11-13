Practical Centrifugal Pumps
1st Edition
Description
Practical Centrifugal Pumps is a comprehensive guide to pump construction, application, operation, maintenance and management issues. Coverage includes pump classifications, types and criteria for selection, as well as practical information on the use of pumps, such as how to read pump curves and cross reference. Throughout the book the focus is on best practice and developing the skills and knowledge required to recognise and solve pump problems in a structured and confident manner.
Case studies provide real-world scenarios covering the design, set up, troubleshooting and maintenance of pumps.
Key Features
· A comprehensive guide to pump construction, design, installation, operation, troubleshooting and maintenance. · Develop real-world knowhow and practical skills through seven real-world case studies · Coverage includes pump classifications, types and criteria for selection, as well as practical information on the use of pumps
Readership
- Professional engineers
- Specialist students
- Plant Operations & Maintenance Personnel
- Plant Engineer, Managers & Supervisors
- Process Control Engineers & Supervisors
- Consulting Engineers
- Maintenance Engineers & Technicians
- Pump Sales and Applications Personnel
- Pump Users
- Pump Service Contractors
Table of Contents
Centrifugal pumps Centrifugal pump design and construction Pump hydraulics Forces in centrifugal pumps Centrifugal pump characteristics and operation Pump specification and selection Pump testing and inspection Pump installation and commissioning Pump maintenance Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 264
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 2004
- Published:
- 13th November 2004
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080480145
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750662734
About the Author
Paresh Girdhar
Paresh currently works mainly in the rotating equipment field focussing on the petrochemical and polymer industries. He has considerable interest in maintenance management as well. His current field of activity encompasses condition monitoring, reliability enhancement, troubleshooting of rotating equipment which includes special purpose steam turbines from manufacturers such as ABB and GE and multistage centrifugal compressors (Elliot). He has also spent a considerable part of his career working with all types of fans, compressors, pumps, extruders, general purpose steam turbines, engines and motors. He has contributed extensively to IDC Technologies books on centrifugal pumps and vibration analysis.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Engineer for Girdhar and Associates
Octo Moniz
Octo Moniz is an experienced Mechanical Engineer with 20 years industry experience in operations, maintenance and management of a diverse range of plant and equipment in a marine environment as well as onshore based installations. Octo’s broad knowledge stems from his vast experience, and his enthusiastic manner when presenting his workshops has made him one of IDC Technologies most sought after instructors in the area of pumps. Many of Octo’s past delegates have commented on his enthusiasm and specialist knowledge of this topic when applied to Australian conditions.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Hospital Engineer for the Government of Western Australia Perth, Australia.