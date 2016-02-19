Practical Biology for Advanced Level and Intermediate Students, Fifth Edition is an eight-part laboratory manual covering the syllabuses in biology of the advanced level students and other examinations of similar standard. The Introduction presents general instructions for practical work and for the keeping of practical notebooks and a list of apparatus and instruments required, as well as a summary of the characteristics of living organisms, the differences between plants and animals and the principles of plant classification. Part I describes first the features and uses of a microscope, followed by a presentation of guidelines for the preparation of microscopical slides. Parts II to IV are devoted to the evaluation of the form, structure, the microscopical structure of tissues and organs, and the very important aspect of their mode of functioning. Parts V to VIII explore the biochemical, embryological, and genetic aspects of life. These parts also consider other forms and modes of life, including insectivorous plants, fungi, bacteria, saprophytism, symbiosis, commensalism, and parasitism. This book is directed toward advanced and intermediate level botany teachers and students.

Table of Contents



Foreword to the Fifth Edition

Preface

Introduction

General Directions for Practical Work

Sharpening of Scalpels

General Directions for the keeping of Practical Notebooks

Instruments and Apparatus required—Characteristics of Living Organisms

Differences between Plants and Animals

Taxonomy

Part I Microscopical Technique

The Microscope

Magnification Measurement

Use and Care

Preparation of Slides

Section Cutting

Killing, Fixing and Hardening

Staining

Dehydration

Clearing

Mounting

Ringing

Smears

Irrigation

Methods for Permanent Mounts

Part II The Variety Of Organisms Morphology And Anatomy

Introductory Notes

Dissection Technique

Non-Cellular Organisms

Amoeba

Paramoecium

Vorticella

Pleurococcus

Chlamydomonas

Chlorella

Diatoms

Euglena

Simple Multicellular Organisms

Carchesium

Pandorina

Volvox

Spirogyra

Fucus

Hydra

Obelia

Planaria

Further Multicellular Plants

Pellia

Funaria

Dryopteris

Lycopodium

Selaginella

The Flowering Plant

Pinus

The Angiosperm

Further Multi-Cellular Animals

Nereis

Earthworm

Starfish

Crayfish

Daphnia

Centipede

Cockroach

Insect Life-Histories

Snail

Freshwater Mussel

Dogfish

Bony Fish

Frog

Lizard

Snake

Pigeon

Rabbit

Rat

Part III Cytology and Histology

Mitosis

Plant Tissues

Introductory Notes

Kinds of Plant Tissues

Root

Stem

Leaf

Animal Tissues

Introductory Notes

Epithelium

Connective Tissues

Blood

Muscle

Nervous Tissue

Skin

Tooth

Tongue

Salivary Glands

Oesophagus

Stomach

Duodenum

Ileum

Large Intestine

Liver

Pancreas

Thyroid Gland

Kidney

Testis

Ovary

Mammary Gland

Muscle

Nerve

Spinal Cord

Part IV Elementary Biochemistry

Introductory Notes

Physical Properties of Organic Compounds

Crystalloids and Colloids

Brownian Movement

Coagulation

Osmosis

Dialysis

Chemical Properties of Organic Compounds

Proteins

Carbohydrates

Lipides

Analytical Table to Indentify Biochemical Compounds

Vitamins

Part V Physiology

Introductory Notes

Nutrition

In Plants

In Animals

Respiration

In Plants

In Animals

Translocation

Passage of Water through the Plant

Absorption

Transpiration

Turgidity and Plasmolysis

Osmotic Pressure

Circulation and Properties of Blood

Excretion

In Plants

In Animals

Growth

Conditions for Germination

Root and Shoot

Water Culture Experiments

Growth in Animals

Movement and Irritability

Cyclosis

Tropisms

Taxis

Nastic Movement

Reflex Action

Hormones

Auxins

Animal Hormones

Part VI Embryology

Germination of Pollen

Development of Plant Embryo

Germination of Seeds

Vertebrate Embryology

Introductory Notes

Frog

Chick

Mammalian Fetus

Part VII Other Forms and Modes of Life

Introductory Notes

Insectivorous Plants

Fungi

Bacteria

Saprophytism

Bacteria

Mucor

Penicillium

Yeast

Mushroom

Symbiosis

Commensalism

Parasitism

Dodder

Viruses

Pathogenic Bacteria

Potato Blight

Pythium

Peronospora

Albugo

Erysiphe

Puccinia

Entamoeba

Monocystis

Malarial Parasite

Trypanosoma

Ascaris

Heterodera

Flukes

Tapeworm

Life-histories of Parasitic Insects and Vectors

Part VIII Genetics

Introductory Notes

Terms used—Mendel's Laws

Inheritance in Maize and Pea

Inheritance in Drosophilia

Life

History

Technique

Apparatus and Materials

Keeping Cultures

Mating

Monohybrid Inheritance

Dihybrid Inheritance

LinkageSex

Linkage

Appendices

Appendix I. The Preparation of Reagents

Microscopical Reagents

Biochemical and General Reagents

Appendix II. Biological Methods

Aquaria

Blood, to prevent Clotting

Cleaning of Glass Apparatus

Culture Methods

Formaldehyde, to Keep

Frog Plate

Graphic Records, to Preserve

Hormone Experiments

Injection of Blood Vessels

Joints, to make Airtight

Killing of Animals

Labels

Maceration

Micro-Aquaria

Microscopical Slide Labels

Microscopical Slides, to Clean

Museum Specimens—Nerves, to Show Up during Dissection

Pithing a Frog

Preservation and Storage of Material

Skeletons, to Prepare

Sterilization

Thermostat

Thermo-regulator

Transparencies

Appendix III. Equivalents, Conversion Table

Appendix IV. Treatment of Accidents in the Laboratory

Appendix V. Firms Supplying Biological Apparatus and Material

Index