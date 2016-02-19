Practical Biology
5th Edition
For Advanced Level, Medical and Intermediate Students
Description
Practical Biology for Advanced Level and Intermediate Students, Fifth Edition is an eight-part laboratory manual covering the syllabuses in biology of the advanced level students and other examinations of similar standard. The Introduction presents general instructions for practical work and for the keeping of practical notebooks and a list of apparatus and instruments required, as well as a summary of the characteristics of living organisms, the differences between plants and animals and the principles of plant classification. Part I describes first the features and uses of a microscope, followed by a presentation of guidelines for the preparation of microscopical slides. Parts II to IV are devoted to the evaluation of the form, structure, the microscopical structure of tissues and organs, and the very important aspect of their mode of functioning. Parts V to VIII explore the biochemical, embryological, and genetic aspects of life. These parts also consider other forms and modes of life, including insectivorous plants, fungi, bacteria, saprophytism, symbiosis, commensalism, and parasitism. This book is directed toward advanced and intermediate level botany teachers and students.
Table of Contents
Foreword to the Fifth Edition
Preface
Introduction
General Directions for Practical Work
Sharpening of Scalpels
General Directions for the keeping of Practical Notebooks
Instruments and Apparatus required—Characteristics of Living Organisms
Differences between Plants and Animals
Taxonomy
Part I Microscopical Technique
The Microscope
Magnification Measurement
Use and Care
Preparation of Slides
Section Cutting
Killing, Fixing and Hardening
Staining
Dehydration
Clearing
Mounting
Ringing
Smears
Irrigation
Methods for Permanent Mounts
Part II The Variety Of Organisms Morphology And Anatomy
Introductory Notes
Dissection Technique
Non-Cellular Organisms
Amoeba
Paramoecium
Vorticella
Pleurococcus
Chlamydomonas
Chlorella
Diatoms
Euglena
Simple Multicellular Organisms
Carchesium
Pandorina
Volvox
Spirogyra
Fucus
Hydra
Obelia
Planaria
Further Multicellular Plants
Pellia
Funaria
Dryopteris
Lycopodium
Selaginella
The Flowering Plant
Pinus
The Angiosperm
Further Multi-Cellular Animals
Nereis
Earthworm
Starfish
Crayfish
Daphnia
Centipede
Cockroach
Insect Life-Histories
Snail
Freshwater Mussel
Dogfish
Bony Fish
Frog
Lizard
Snake
Pigeon
Rabbit
Rat
Part III Cytology and Histology
Mitosis
Plant Tissues
Introductory Notes
Kinds of Plant Tissues
Root
Stem
Leaf
Animal Tissues
Introductory Notes
Epithelium
Connective Tissues
Blood
Muscle
Nervous Tissue
Skin
Tooth
Tongue
Salivary Glands
Oesophagus
Stomach
Duodenum
Ileum
Large Intestine
Liver
Pancreas
Thyroid Gland
Kidney
Testis
Ovary
Mammary Gland
Muscle
Nerve
Spinal Cord
Part IV Elementary Biochemistry
Introductory Notes
Physical Properties of Organic Compounds
Crystalloids and Colloids
Brownian Movement
Coagulation
Osmosis
Dialysis
Chemical Properties of Organic Compounds
Proteins
Carbohydrates
Lipides
Analytical Table to Indentify Biochemical Compounds
Vitamins
Part V Physiology
Introductory Notes
Nutrition
In Plants
In Animals
Respiration
In Plants
In Animals
Translocation
Passage of Water through the Plant
Absorption
Transpiration
Turgidity and Plasmolysis
Osmotic Pressure
Circulation and Properties of Blood
Excretion
In Plants
In Animals
Growth
Conditions for Germination
Root and Shoot
Water Culture Experiments
Growth in Animals
Movement and Irritability
Cyclosis
Tropisms
Taxis
Nastic Movement
Reflex Action
Hormones
Auxins
Animal Hormones
Part VI Embryology
Germination of Pollen
Development of Plant Embryo
Germination of Seeds
Vertebrate Embryology
Introductory Notes
Frog
Chick
Mammalian Fetus
Part VII Other Forms and Modes of Life
Introductory Notes
Insectivorous Plants
Fungi
Bacteria
Saprophytism
Bacteria
Mucor
Penicillium
Yeast
Mushroom
Symbiosis
Commensalism
Parasitism
Dodder
Viruses
Pathogenic Bacteria
Potato Blight
Pythium
Peronospora
Albugo
Erysiphe
Puccinia
Entamoeba
Monocystis
Malarial Parasite
Trypanosoma
Ascaris
Heterodera
Flukes
Tapeworm
Life-histories of Parasitic Insects and Vectors
Part VIII Genetics
Introductory Notes
Terms used—Mendel's Laws
Inheritance in Maize and Pea
Inheritance in Drosophilia
Life
History
Technique
Apparatus and Materials
Keeping Cultures
Mating
Monohybrid Inheritance
Dihybrid Inheritance
LinkageSex
Linkage
Appendices
Appendix I. The Preparation of Reagents
Microscopical Reagents
Biochemical and General Reagents
Appendix II. Biological Methods
Aquaria
Blood, to prevent Clotting
Cleaning of Glass Apparatus
Culture Methods
Formaldehyde, to Keep
Frog Plate
Graphic Records, to Preserve
Hormone Experiments
Injection of Blood Vessels
Joints, to make Airtight
Killing of Animals
Labels
Maceration
Micro-Aquaria
Microscopical Slide Labels
Microscopical Slides, to Clean
Museum Specimens—Nerves, to Show Up during Dissection
Pithing a Frog
Preservation and Storage of Material
Skeletons, to Prepare
Sterilization
Thermostat
Thermo-regulator
Transparencies
Appendix III. Equivalents, Conversion Table
Appendix IV. Treatment of Accidents in the Laboratory
Appendix V. Firms Supplying Biological Apparatus and Material
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 510
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1966
- Published:
- 1st January 1966
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483222356