Practical Aviation Security - 1st Edition

Practical Aviation Security

1st Edition

Predicting and Preventing Future Threats

Authors: Jeffrey Price Jeffrey Forrest
eBook ISBN: 9780080885117
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 24th November 2008
Page Count: 416
Description

Practical Aviation Security is a complete guide to the aviation security system, from crucial historical events, to the policies and policy makers and the major terrorist and criminal acts that have shaped the procedures in use today, to the tip-of-the-spear technologies that are shaping the future.

This text enables the reader to enter airport security or other aviation management roles with the proper knowledge to immediately implement the necessary security programs, to meet international guidelines and to responsibly protect their facility or organization, no matter how large or small.

Using case studies and practical security measures in use at airports all over the world, readers learn the effective methods and the fundamental principles involved in designing and implementing a security system. This text covers commercial airport security, general aviation and cargo operations, threats and threat detection and response systems as well as international security issues.

While not perfect, the aviation security system is comprehensive and requires continual focus and attention to be able to stay a step ahead of the next attack. This text provides the tools necessary to prepare practitioners to enter the industry, and if they are already in the industry to better understand it so they can prevent the next tragedy.

Key Features

  • Covers commercial airport security, general aviation and cargo operations, threats and threat detection and response systems as well as international security issues
  • Lays out the security fundamentals that can ensure the future of global travel and commerce
  • Applies real-world aviation experience to the task of anticipating and deflecting threats

Readership

Airport operations specialists; airport security managers; homeland security personnel; students in aviation and homeland security programs

Table of Contents

Dedication Foreword Preface Acknowledgments

Chapter 1: Overview of the Aviation Industry and Security in the Post 9-11 World

Chapter 2: Crime and Terrorism in Aviation: A Retrospective

Chapter 3: Policies and Procedures: The Development of Aviation Security Practices

Chapter 4: The Role of Government in Aviation Security

Chapter 5: Commercial Aviation Airport Security

Chapter 6: Introduction to Screening

Chapter 7: Passenger and Baggage Screening

Chapter 8: Commercial Aviation Aircraft Operator Security

Chapter 9: General Aviation Airport Security

Chapter 10: General Aviation Aircraft Operator Security

Chapter 11: Air Cargo

Chapter 12: Countering Existing and Emerging Threats

No. of pages:
416
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780080885117

About the Author

Jeffrey Price

Jeffrey Price

Jeffrey C. Price, MA, CM, ACE-Security, is a recognized authority on aviation security. He is a Professor in the Aviation and Aerospace Science Department at Metropolitan State College of Denver. He has worked in the field for over 20 years, most recently as a trainer for the certification programs of the American Association of Airport Executives (AAAE). His company, Leading Edge Strategies, has conducted the Airport Security Coordinator Training School. Jeff is also the original author of the Airport Certified Employee (ACE) Security program, as well as the lead author of the new Certified Member (CM) Body of Knowledge, and trains both the ACE Security and CM programs. Jeff entered airport management in the Operations Department at Stapleton International Airport in 1992, worked in operations and developed the initial airfield manager training programs for DIA, then helped open Denver International Airport in 1995. He served as the Assistant Security Director until 1998, then moved to Jefferson County Airport as the Director of Public Relations, Marketing and Property Management. He was appointed the Airport Manager at Jefferson County Airport in 1999 and served until 2002. He also was appointed to a term on the Colorado Aeronautics Board.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Aviation and Aerospace Science, Metropolitan State University, Denver; former Assistant Security Director, Denver International Airport, CO, USA

Jeffrey Forrest

Jeffrey Forrest

Jeffrey Forrest, PhD, is the Chair of Department of Aviation and Aerospace Science at Metropolitan State University of Denver, CO, USA. He is co-author of Practical Aviation Security: Predicting and Preventing Future Threats and has been active in designing, teaching, and managing aviation education and research programs for over 25 years.

Affiliations and Expertise

Chair, Department of Aviation and Aerospace Science, Metropolitan State University, Denver, CO, USA

