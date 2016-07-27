Practical Aviation Security
3rd Edition
Predicting and Preventing Future Threats
Description
Practical Aviation Security: Predicting and Preventing Future Threats, Third Edition is a complete guide to the aviation security system, from crucial historical events to the policies, policymakers, and major terrorist and criminal acts that have shaped the procedures in use today, as well as the cutting edge technologies that are shaping the future. This text equips readers working in airport security or other aviation management roles with the knowledge to implement effective security programs, meet international guidelines, and responsibly protect facilities or organizations of any size.
Using case studies and practical security measures now in use at airports worldwide, readers learn the effective methods and the fundamental principles involved in designing and implementing a security system. The aviation security system is comprehensive and requires continual focus and attention to stay a step ahead of the next attack. Practical Aviation Security, Third Edition, helps prepare practitioners to enter the industry and helps seasoned professionals prepare for new threats and prevent new tragedies.
Key Features
- Covers commercial airport security, general aviation and cargo operations, threats, threat detection and response systems, as well as international security issues
- Lays out the security fundamentals that can ensure the future of global travel and commerce
- Applies real-world aviation experience to the task of anticipating and deflecting threats
- Includes updated coverage of security related to spaceport and unmanned aerial systems, focusing on IACO (International Civil Aviation Organization) security regulations and guidance
- Features additional and updated case studies and much more
Readership
Airport operations specialists; airport security managers; homeland security personnel; students in aviation and Homeland Security programs
Table of Contents
1. Overview of the Aviation Industry and Security in the Post 9/11 World
2. Crime and Terrorism in Aviation: A Retrospective
3. Policies and Procedures: The Development of Aviation Security Practices
4. The Role of Government in Aviation Security
5. Commercial Aviation Airport Security
6. Introduction to Screening
7. Passenger and Baggage Screening
8. Commercial Aviation Aircraft Operator Security
9. General Aviation Security
10. Air Cargo Security
11. The Threat Matrix
12. Security Operations
Details
- No. of pages:
- 598
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2016
- Published:
- 27th July 2016
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128042939
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128043592
About the Author
Jeffrey Price
Jeffrey C. Price, MA, CM, ACE-Security, is a recognized authority on aviation security. He is a Professor in the Aviation and Aerospace Science Department at Metropolitan State College of Denver. He has worked in the field for over 20 years, most recently as a trainer for the certification programs of the American Association of Airport Executives (AAAE). His company, Leading Edge Strategies, has conducted the Airport Security Coordinator Training School. Jeff is also the original author of the Airport Certified Employee (ACE) Security program, as well as the lead author of the new Certified Member (CM) Body of Knowledge, and trains both the ACE Security and CM programs. Jeff entered airport management in the Operations Department at Stapleton International Airport in 1992, worked in operations and developed the initial airfield manager training programs for DIA, then helped open Denver International Airport in 1995. He served as the Assistant Security Director until 1998, then moved to Jefferson County Airport as the Director of Public Relations, Marketing and Property Management. He was appointed the Airport Manager at Jefferson County Airport in 1999 and served until 2002. He also was appointed to a term on the Colorado Aeronautics Board.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Aviation and Aerospace Science, Metropolitan State University, Denver; former Assistant Security Director, Denver International Airport, CO, USA
Jeffrey Forrest
Jeffrey Forrest, PhD, is the Chair of Department of Aviation and Aerospace Science at Metropolitan State University of Denver, CO, USA. He is co-author of Practical Aviation Security: Predicting and Preventing Future Threats and has been active in designing, teaching, and managing aviation education and research programs for over 25 years.
Affiliations and Expertise
Chair, Department of Aviation and Aerospace Science, Metropolitan State University, Denver, CO, USA
Reviews
"...a well-researched reference for students learning aviation security and practitioners in the field...the industry’s leaders are advised to consult this book to assist in decisions that could impact the security of aviation." --Security Management