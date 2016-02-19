Practical Astronomy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781898563006, 9781782424918

Practical Astronomy

1st Edition

A User-Friendly Handbook for Skywatchers

Authors: H R Mills
eBook ISBN: 9781782424918
Paperback ISBN: 9781898563006
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 1st January 1994
Page Count: 240
Description

This practical manual provides essential material for the extensive world-wide community of non-professional astronomers. Every page of the book is alive with the infectious enthusiasm of the author whose expertise, knowledge and teaching experience provides easy access to the fascination and enjoyment of sky-watching.

Key Features

  • Provides essential material for the extensive world-wide community of non-professional astronomers
  • The author’s enthusiasm is reflected in every page, and his expertise, knowledge and teaching experience provides easy access to the fascination and enjoyment of sky-watching
  • Includes chapters on the celestial sphere, the sun and sundials, star positions, star maps, planispheres and nomograms, and light and basic optics

Readership

Non-professional astronomers

Table of Contents

The celestial sphere; The sun and sundials; Star positions, star maps, planispheres and nomograms; Light and basic optics; Miscellaneous calculations; Appendices and useful information; Index.

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 1994
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781782424918
Paperback ISBN:
9781898563006

About the Author

H R Mills

H. Robert Mills, The British Council, UK

Affiliations and Expertise

The British Council, UK

Reviews

Excellent basic material for assembling practical and experimental projects easily conducted at home. Many of the ideas are original and well presented with simple instructions and perfectly clear illustrations., Spaceflight Magazine
A unique compendium of do-it-yourself projects and a vast store of general astronomical information. Get this book, and revel in the good things in it., British Astronomical Association Journal
This excellent book describing scores of simple observations and experiments, profusely illustrated with photographs and diagrams and dealing at length with many topics, is very aptly entitled Practical Astronomy., Daily Telegraph (Night Sky)

Ratings and Reviews

