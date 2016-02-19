Practical Astronomy
1st Edition
A User-Friendly Handbook for Skywatchers
Description
This practical manual provides essential material for the extensive world-wide community of non-professional astronomers. Every page of the book is alive with the infectious enthusiasm of the author whose expertise, knowledge and teaching experience provides easy access to the fascination and enjoyment of sky-watching.
Key Features
- Provides essential material for the extensive world-wide community of non-professional astronomers
- The author’s enthusiasm is reflected in every page, and his expertise, knowledge and teaching experience provides easy access to the fascination and enjoyment of sky-watching
- Includes chapters on the celestial sphere, the sun and sundials, star positions, star maps, planispheres and nomograms, and light and basic optics
Readership
Non-professional astronomers
Table of Contents
The celestial sphere; The sun and sundials; Star positions, star maps, planispheres and nomograms; Light and basic optics; Miscellaneous calculations; Appendices and useful information; Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 1994
- Published:
- 1st January 1994
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781782424918
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781898563006
About the Author
H R Mills
H. Robert Mills, The British Council, UK
Affiliations and Expertise
The British Council, UK
Reviews
Excellent basic material for assembling practical and experimental projects easily conducted at home. Many of the ideas are original and well presented with simple instructions and perfectly clear illustrations., Spaceflight Magazine
A unique compendium of do-it-yourself projects and a vast store of general astronomical information. Get this book, and revel in the good things in it., British Astronomical Association Journal
This excellent book describing scores of simple observations and experiments, profusely illustrated with photographs and diagrams and dealing at length with many topics, is very aptly entitled Practical Astronomy., Daily Telegraph (Night Sky)