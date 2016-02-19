Practical Aspects - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444424310, 9780444600943

Practical Aspects, Volume B

1st Edition

Series Editors: A. J. Berkhout
eBook ISBN: 9780444600943
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st December 1984
Table of Contents

Introduction. 1. Basic Concepts. 2. Principles of Seismic Inversion. 3. User-Oriented Discussion on Seismic Migration Technique. 4. Choice of the Proper Migration Technique. 5. Influence of Velocity Errors. 6. Influence of Errors in the Input Data. 7. Effect of Field Patterns on the Migration Result. 8. Interpretive Migration. Appendices. Subject Index.

Description

Seismic Migration has been widely acclaimed by reviewers: one described it as undoubtedly excellent for geophysicists who require a thorough understanding of migration methods'', while another commented:Professor Berkhout leads his readers quickly to all essential points. The systematic treatment of the subject in terms of classical principles of acoustics and optics comes as a real refreshment. My professional colleagues value the book...''

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1984
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780444600943

About the Series Editors

A. J. Berkhout Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Delft University of Technology, Delft, Netherlands

