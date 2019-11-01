Police officers experience traumatic incidents and numerous routine stressors in the line of duty over the course of their career. Current research has identified various types of psychic wounds experienced by peace officers due to exposure to stress and trauma. Even though trauma and stress are omnipresent components in law enforcement, current research has developed evidence-based strategies to promote officers’ wellness.

Power: Police Officer Wellness, Ethics, and Resilience collectively presents the numerous psychic wounds experienced by peace officers in the line of duty: compassion fatigue, moral injury, PTSD, operational stress injury, organizational and operational stress, and loss. Authors describe the negative repercussions of these psychic wounds in law enforcement decision-making, job performance, job satisfaction, and families.

The book encompasses evidence-based strategies to assist law enforcement agencies in developing policy programs to promote wellness for their personnel. The evidence-based techniques presented allow officers to get a more tangible and better understanding of the techniques so that they apply those techniques when on and off-duty.

Power: Police Officer Wellness, Ethics, and Resilience an excellent resource for police professionals, police wellness coordinators, early career researchers, mental health professionals who provide services to law enforcement officers and their families, and graduate students in psychology, forensic psychology, and criminal justice.

The editors and contributors of the work are established scholars and professionals in the law enforcement context who have published research articles, books, and collaborated with law enforcement agencies in US, Canada, and Europe. In addition, some of the contributors have worked for many decades as law enforcement executives and policy-makers.