POWER
1st Edition
Police Officer Wellness, Ethics, and Resilience
Description
Police officers experience traumatic incidents and numerous routine stressors in the line of duty over the course of their career. Current research has identified various types of psychic wounds experienced by peace officers due to exposure to stress and trauma. Even though trauma and stress are omnipresent components in law enforcement, current research has developed evidence-based strategies to promote officers’ wellness.
Power: Police Officer Wellness, Ethics, and Resilience collectively presents the numerous psychic wounds experienced by peace officers in the line of duty: compassion fatigue, moral injury, PTSD, operational stress injury, organizational and operational stress, and loss. Authors describe the negative repercussions of these psychic wounds in law enforcement decision-making, job performance, job satisfaction, and families.
The book encompasses evidence-based strategies to assist law enforcement agencies in developing policy programs to promote wellness for their personnel. The evidence-based techniques presented allow officers to get a more tangible and better understanding of the techniques so that they apply those techniques when on and off-duty.
Power: Police Officer Wellness, Ethics, and Resilience an excellent resource for police professionals, police wellness coordinators, early career researchers, mental health professionals who provide services to law enforcement officers and their families, and graduate students in psychology, forensic psychology, and criminal justice.
The editors and contributors of the work are established scholars and professionals in the law enforcement context who have published research articles, books, and collaborated with law enforcement agencies in US, Canada, and Europe. In addition, some of the contributors have worked for many decades as law enforcement executives and policy-makers.
Key Features
- Provides reader with evidence-based strategies to promote officer wellness
- Covers compassion fatigue, moral injury, PTSD, operational stress and more
- Written by established scholars and professionals in a law enforcement context
Readership
Forensic Psychologists, Law Enforcement Officers, Criminologists, and Policy Makers. Students in Psychology, Criminal Justice, and Police Wellness programs at community colleges or universities
Table of Contents
Section 1: Foundation
1. Introduction
2. Defining Police Wellness
3. Neurobiological Threats to Maintaining Personal Wellness
4. Implicit Bias and Threats to Maintaining Personal Wellness
Section 2: Psychic Wounds: Consequences of a Lack of Personal Wellness
5. The Moral Risks of Policing
6. Compassion Fatigue & Burn-Out
7. Moral Injury in Law Enforcement
8. PTSD and Other Operational Stress Injuries among Police Officers: Empirical Findings and Reflections from Clinical Experience
Section 3: Intervention and Prevention
9. Creating a Culture of Wellness
10. Promoting Wellness
11. The Role of Compassion Satisfaction
12. Neurobiology of Police Health, Resilience, and Wellness
13. Community Relations & Community-Oriented Policing
14. Closing Thoughts
Details
- No. of pages:
- 225
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st November 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128178720
About the Editor
Konstantinos Papazoglou
Dr. Konstantinos Papazoglou, PhD is a postdoctoral associate at Yale University School of Medicine. He completed his doctoral degree (PhD) in psychology (clinical - forensic area) as Vanier Scholar at the University of Toronto (UofT). He is a former Police Major of the Hellenic Police Force and European Police College and he holds a master’s degree in applied psychology from New York University (NYU) as Onassis Scholar. Currently, his research work focuses on stress, trauma, and resilience promotion among police officers. Towards this direction he has established research collaboration with many law enforcement agencies in US, Canada, and Europe (e.g., Police Training Institute – Illinois State Police, State Police of Kentucky, National Police of Finland). He has published more than 40 scholarly articles in peer-reviewed journals and book chapters. In addition, he presented his research work (more than 100 presentations) in many scientific venues (e.g., American Psychological Association, Academy of Criminal Justice Sciences, International Society for Traumatic Stress Studies) and received many awards (e.g., American Psychological Association – Criminal Justice Section Outstanding Doctoral Research Award; American Psychological Foundation – Levinson Scholarship Award; American Psychological Association – Police and Public Safety Section - Outstanding Doctoral Research Award in Police and Public Safety; American Security Today – Homeland Security Platinum Award). Further, he conducted workshops and presented to numerous government agencies in US, Canada, and Europe (e.g., Federal Police University of Germany, Police University College of Finland, Trainer the Trainers Seminar – European Police College, Canada Department of National Defense – Research Centre, Ontario Ministry of Community Safety and Correctional Services, etc.). Konstantinos is a member of the research advisory team in Badge of Life Canada and a doctoral representative of the American Psychological Association – Police and Public Safety Section. Moreover, he is a co-moderator of the European Medical and Psychology Experts Network (EMPEN), an official network of police health professionals established and sponsored by the European Police College (CEPOL). He also worked as a clinical forensic psychologist with the Ontario Ministry of Community Safety and Correctional Services providing clinical services (assessment and treatment) to criminal justice offenders.
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical and Forensic Psychologist, Sessional Lecturer, University of Toronto, Canada
Daniel Blumberg
Dr. Blumberg is an Associate Professor in the Department of Undergraduate Psychology. A licensed clinical psychologist, he has spent the past 30 years providing all facets of clinical and consulting psychological services to numerous local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies. He specializes in employment-related psychological evaluations, psycho-educational training, and management consultation. In addition to his expertise in workplace stress prevention and trauma recovery, Dr. Blumberg is an authority on undercover police operations and the selection, training and supervision of undercover operatives. Dr. Blumberg enjoys mentoring Undergraduate students' independent research projects and guiding them to present their work at national and international professional conferences.
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Psychologist and Associate Professor, Alliant International University