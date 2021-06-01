COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
Power to Fuel - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128228135

Power to Fuel

1st Edition

How to Speed Up a Hydrogen Economy

Editor: Giuseppe Spazzafumo
Paperback ISBN: 9780128228135
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st June 2021
Page Count: 250
Description

Power to Fuel: How to Speed Up a Hydrogen Economy highlights how the surplus of electricity from renewable sources can be usefully accumulated thanks to hydrogen overcoming those obstacles that today prevent a final use of hydrogen itself on a large scale.

The book has a three-level structure: introduction, production of hydrogen, conversion of hydrogen into synthetic fuel and the power-to-fuel concept along with renewable energy source descriptions. The second and third levels are structured identically with a standalone approach covering established and commercial pathways, emerging pathways and cost analysis sections within each subject specific chapter making the content easily referenced and applied.

Readers will find details about the state of the art and emerging technologies of various power to fuels options suitable for different final uses of the stored energy, as well as figures and diagrams that illustrate and compare the different processes. It will contain examples of existing plants and pilot projects and be useful for academics when dealing with renewable energies and energy storage.

Key Features

  • Possible applications of synthetic fuels are discussed with existing plants for fuel production described
  • Opinions about the opportunities offered by the power to fuel concept and by single technologies are given
  • Power to fuels techno-economic models and calculations on a system level are presented

Readership

Post-graduates and researchers in the field of energy engineering and chemistry. Energy producers, utilities, distribution

Table of Contents

1) Introduction: the power-to-fuel concept
a. Renewable energy sources
b. Different kinds of energy storage
c. PtF role in the energy transition
d. Involved fuels (methane, methanol, ammonia, urea, formic acid, DME)
e. Potential market
2) Low temperature water electrolysis
a. State of the art
b. Low temperature electrolysis principles
c. Different kinds of low temperature electrolysers (Alcaline, PEM)
d. Anode electro-catalysts for low temperature water electrolysis: current trends in modeling
e. Economics/Market
f. Advantages and open issues of low temperature water electrolysis
3) High temperature water electrolysis and co-electrolysis
a. State of the art
b. High temperature electrolysis and co-electrolysis principles
c. Economics/Market
d. Advantages and open issues of high temperature water electrolysis and co-electrolysis
4) Power to methane
a. Established/Commercial pathways
b. Emerging pathways
c. Energy balance and cost analysis
5) Power to methanol
a. Established/Commercial pathways
b. Emerging pathways
c. Energy balance and cost analysis
6) Power to Dimethyl ether
a. Established/Commercial pathways
b. Emerging pathways
c. Energy balance and cost analysis
7) Power to ammonia and urea
a. Established/Commercial pathways
b. Emerging pathways
c. Energy balance and cost analysis
8) Power to formic acid
a. Established/Commercial pathways
b. Emerging pathways
c. Energy balance and cost analysis
9) Existing plants and pilot projects
10) Conclusions

Details

No. of pages:
250
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2021
Published:
1st June 2021
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780128228135

About the Editor

Giuseppe Spazzafumo

Giuseppe Spazzafumo

Giuseppe Spazzafumo is an Associate Professor at Department of Civil and Mechanical Engineering at University of Cassino, Italy. He obtained a degree in Mechanical Engineering and a PhD in Energy Systems at University of Pisa. His main research field is Hydrogen Energy Systems. He has founded the Italian Hydrogen Forum and is the current President of such an association. He is member of IAHE (International Association for Hydrogen Energy) Board of Directors since 1999 and coordinator of HYPOTHESIS (HYdrogen POwer THeoretical and Engineering Solution International Symposium) series.

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Department of Civil and Mechanical Engineering, University of Cassino and Southern Lazio, Cassino, Italy

Ratings and Reviews

