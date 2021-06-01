Power to Fuel
1st Edition
How to Speed Up a Hydrogen Economy
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
Power to Fuel: How to Speed Up a Hydrogen Economy highlights how the surplus of electricity from renewable sources can be usefully accumulated thanks to hydrogen overcoming those obstacles that today prevent a final use of hydrogen itself on a large scale.
The book has a three-level structure: introduction, production of hydrogen, conversion of hydrogen into synthetic fuel and the power-to-fuel concept along with renewable energy source descriptions. The second and third levels are structured identically with a standalone approach covering established and commercial pathways, emerging pathways and cost analysis sections within each subject specific chapter making the content easily referenced and applied.
Readers will find details about the state of the art and emerging technologies of various power to fuels options suitable for different final uses of the stored energy, as well as figures and diagrams that illustrate and compare the different processes. It will contain examples of existing plants and pilot projects and be useful for academics when dealing with renewable energies and energy storage.
Key Features
- Possible applications of synthetic fuels are discussed with existing plants for fuel production described
- Opinions about the opportunities offered by the power to fuel concept and by single technologies are given
- Power to fuels techno-economic models and calculations on a system level are presented
Readership
Post-graduates and researchers in the field of energy engineering and chemistry. Energy producers, utilities, distribution
Table of Contents
1) Introduction: the power-to-fuel concept
a. Renewable energy sources
b. Different kinds of energy storage
c. PtF role in the energy transition
d. Involved fuels (methane, methanol, ammonia, urea, formic acid, DME)
e. Potential market
2) Low temperature water electrolysis
a. State of the art
b. Low temperature electrolysis principles
c. Different kinds of low temperature electrolysers (Alcaline, PEM)
d. Anode electro-catalysts for low temperature water electrolysis: current trends in modeling
e. Economics/Market
f. Advantages and open issues of low temperature water electrolysis
3) High temperature water electrolysis and co-electrolysis
a. State of the art
b. High temperature electrolysis and co-electrolysis principles
c. Economics/Market
d. Advantages and open issues of high temperature water electrolysis and co-electrolysis
4) Power to methane
a. Established/Commercial pathways
b. Emerging pathways
c. Energy balance and cost analysis
5) Power to methanol
a. Established/Commercial pathways
b. Emerging pathways
c. Energy balance and cost analysis
6) Power to Dimethyl ether
a. Established/Commercial pathways
b. Emerging pathways
c. Energy balance and cost analysis
7) Power to ammonia and urea
a. Established/Commercial pathways
b. Emerging pathways
c. Energy balance and cost analysis
8) Power to formic acid
a. Established/Commercial pathways
b. Emerging pathways
c. Energy balance and cost analysis
9) Existing plants and pilot projects
10) Conclusions
Details
- No. of pages:
- 250
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st June 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128228135
About the Editor
Giuseppe Spazzafumo
Giuseppe Spazzafumo is an Associate Professor at Department of Civil and Mechanical Engineering at University of Cassino, Italy. He obtained a degree in Mechanical Engineering and a PhD in Energy Systems at University of Pisa. His main research field is Hydrogen Energy Systems. He has founded the Italian Hydrogen Forum and is the current President of such an association. He is member of IAHE (International Association for Hydrogen Energy) Board of Directors since 1999 and coordinator of HYPOTHESIS (HYdrogen POwer THeoretical and Engineering Solution International Symposium) series.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Civil and Mechanical Engineering, University of Cassino and Southern Lazio, Cassino, Italy
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.