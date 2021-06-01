Power to Fuel: How to Speed Up a Hydrogen Economy highlights how the surplus of electricity from renewable sources can be usefully accumulated thanks to hydrogen overcoming those obstacles that today prevent a final use of hydrogen itself on a large scale.

The book has a three-level structure: introduction, production of hydrogen, conversion of hydrogen into synthetic fuel and the power-to-fuel concept along with renewable energy source descriptions. The second and third levels are structured identically with a standalone approach covering established and commercial pathways, emerging pathways and cost analysis sections within each subject specific chapter making the content easily referenced and applied.

Readers will find details about the state of the art and emerging technologies of various power to fuels options suitable for different final uses of the stored energy, as well as figures and diagrams that illustrate and compare the different processes. It will contain examples of existing plants and pilot projects and be useful for academics when dealing with renewable energies and energy storage.