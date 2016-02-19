Power Systems for Space Flight - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123956804, 9780323141925

Power Systems for Space Flight

1st Edition

Editors: Morris Zipkin
eBook ISBN: 9780323141925
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1963
Page Count: 960
Description

Progress in Astronautics and Aeronautics, Volume 11: Power Systems for Space Flight covers certain major technical areas of space electric power. This book is organized into four parts encompassing 43 chapters that specifically tackle the selection of power systems; chemical power systems; solar power systems; heat transfer, storage, and rejection. The opening part examines the basic criteria governing the selection of space power systems for specific applications. These systems range from the very limited power requirements of a ballistic space test through the potential goals of life support in lunar exploration to the long-rage goal of electric power systems for vehicle propulsion. The second part presents the dynamics of chemical power systems, in which in which a high-temperature working fluid is employed, and static systems, such as the battery and fuel cell, in which reversible electrochemical processes are involved. The third part discusses the operative systems using photovoltaic cells and explores technological developments leading to advanced thermoelectric and thermionic static conversion systems and the larger conversion systems employing rotating machinery. This part also provides a series of papers on solar concentrators, requisite for obtaining the required high temperatures, as well as thermionic and dynamic solar power systems. The final part on heat transfer, storage, and rejection covers the space power system from energy source to waste-heat rejecting radiators. Several papers in this part describe the characteristics of alkali metal heat transfer and radiator surface conditioning. Finally, a series of papers on meteoroid penetration leads to discussions of specific radiator designs.

Table of Contents


Power Systems Committee

Preface

Acknowledgments

A. Selection of Power Systems

Survey of Space Power Requirements—1962 to 1976

The NASA Nuclear Electric Power Program

Powerplant Consideration for an Arc-Jet Space Propulsion System

Fuel Cell, Solar Cell, and Chemical Dynamic Power Systems Comparison

Power Supplies for Mobile Lunar Vehicles

B. Chemical Power Systems

Dynamic

High Performance, Short Time Duration, MHD Generator System

Piston Engine Development Demonstrates Advantages for Space Power Applications

Hydrogen-Oxygen Fuel Cell System for Space Vehicles

Development of Catalytic Hydrogen-Oxygen Reaction Chambers for Space Power Systems

Static

Sealed Nickel-Cadmium, Silver-Cadmium, and Silver-Zinc Batteries

Hermetically Sealed Nickel-Cadmium Batteries for the Orbiting Astronomical Observatory Satellite

Use of a Sealed Silver Cadmium Battery on Explorer XII

The Battery for the International Ionosphere Satellite Ariel I

Electrically Regenerative Hydrogen-Oxygen Fuel Cell

Factors Involved in the Use of a High-Temperature Fuel Cell as a Space Power Source

Capability of the Cadmium-Silver Oxide System

C. Solar Power Systems

Solar Cells

Telstar Satellite Power System

Development of a Concentrating Photovoltaic Power Generator

Thin Film CdS Front Wall Solar Cells

A Modular Solar Thermoelectric Power Supply System

Flat Plate Solar Thermoelectric Generator System Concept

D. Heat Transfer, Storage, and Rejection

Heat Transfer Parameters

Alkali Metal Two-Phase Heat Transfer for Space Power: Present Status

Emittance of Materials Suitable for Use as Spacecraft Radiator Coatings

Spectral and Directional Thermal Radiation Characteristics of Surfaces for Heat Rejection by Radiation

Energy Storage Systems

Lithium Hydride Storage Unit Development for the Sunflower System

Energy Storage in Superconducting Magnetic Coils

Radiator Design Parameters

Analysis of a Megawatt Level Direct Condenser-Radiator

Spur High-Temperature Space Radiator

Thermionic Radiator System

Meteoroid Protection for Space Radiators

Preliminary Results on Effects of Hypervelocity Impact on Space Radiator Tubes

Materials Problems Associated with the Design of Radiators for Space Powerplants

E. High-Temperature Power Systems

Solar Concentrators

Status of Solar Energy Collector Technology

Calibration of Solar Concentrator for Power System Research

Inflatable Foam-Rigidized Approach to Solar Concentrators

Materials and Construction Techniques for Space Solar Reflectors

Solar Thermionic

Cesium Thermionic Converters and Generators for Solar Space Power Systems

Performance Test of a Cubical Cavity Solar Thermionic Generator

Thermionic Cavity Generator Development

Performance of Cesium Thermionic Diodes Operated in Series-Parallel Circuits

Solar Dynamic

Sunflower Thermodynamic Power System Development Status

Space Demonstration of a Rankine Cycle Space Power System

15-kw Advanced Solar Turbo-Electric Concept

Electrostatic Power Generators for Space

Contributors to Volume 11


About the Editor

Morris Zipkin

Ratings and Reviews

