Progress in Astronautics and Aeronautics, Volume 11: Power Systems for Space Flight covers certain major technical areas of space electric power. This book is organized into four parts encompassing 43 chapters that specifically tackle the selection of power systems; chemical power systems; solar power systems; heat transfer, storage, and rejection. The opening part examines the basic criteria governing the selection of space power systems for specific applications. These systems range from the very limited power requirements of a ballistic space test through the potential goals of life support in lunar exploration to the long-rage goal of electric power systems for vehicle propulsion. The second part presents the dynamics of chemical power systems, in which in which a high-temperature working fluid is employed, and static systems, such as the battery and fuel cell, in which reversible electrochemical processes are involved. The third part discusses the operative systems using photovoltaic cells and explores technological developments leading to advanced thermoelectric and thermionic static conversion systems and the larger conversion systems employing rotating machinery. This part also provides a series of papers on solar concentrators, requisite for obtaining the required high temperatures, as well as thermionic and dynamic solar power systems. The final part on heat transfer, storage, and rejection covers the space power system from energy source to waste-heat rejecting radiators. Several papers in this part describe the characteristics of alkali metal heat transfer and radiator surface conditioning. Finally, a series of papers on meteoroid penetration leads to discussions of specific radiator designs.