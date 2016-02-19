Power Systems for Space Flight
Progress in Astronautics and Aeronautics, Volume 11: Power Systems for Space Flight covers certain major technical areas of space electric power. This book is organized into four parts encompassing 43 chapters that specifically tackle the selection of power systems; chemical power systems; solar power systems; heat transfer, storage, and rejection. The opening part examines the basic criteria governing the selection of space power systems for specific applications. These systems range from the very limited power requirements of a ballistic space test through the potential goals of life support in lunar exploration to the long-rage goal of electric power systems for vehicle propulsion. The second part presents the dynamics of chemical power systems, in which in which a high-temperature working fluid is employed, and static systems, such as the battery and fuel cell, in which reversible electrochemical processes are involved. The third part discusses the operative systems using photovoltaic cells and explores technological developments leading to advanced thermoelectric and thermionic static conversion systems and the larger conversion systems employing rotating machinery. This part also provides a series of papers on solar concentrators, requisite for obtaining the required high temperatures, as well as thermionic and dynamic solar power systems. The final part on heat transfer, storage, and rejection covers the space power system from energy source to waste-heat rejecting radiators. Several papers in this part describe the characteristics of alkali metal heat transfer and radiator surface conditioning. Finally, a series of papers on meteoroid penetration leads to discussions of specific radiator designs.
Table of Contents
A. Selection of Power Systems
Survey of Space Power Requirements—1962 to 1976
The NASA Nuclear Electric Power Program
Powerplant Consideration for an Arc-Jet Space Propulsion System
Fuel Cell, Solar Cell, and Chemical Dynamic Power Systems Comparison
Power Supplies for Mobile Lunar Vehicles
B. Chemical Power Systems
Dynamic
High Performance, Short Time Duration, MHD Generator System
Piston Engine Development Demonstrates Advantages for Space Power Applications
Hydrogen-Oxygen Fuel Cell System for Space Vehicles
Development of Catalytic Hydrogen-Oxygen Reaction Chambers for Space Power Systems
Static
Sealed Nickel-Cadmium, Silver-Cadmium, and Silver-Zinc Batteries
Hermetically Sealed Nickel-Cadmium Batteries for the Orbiting Astronomical Observatory Satellite
Use of a Sealed Silver Cadmium Battery on Explorer XII
The Battery for the International Ionosphere Satellite Ariel I
Electrically Regenerative Hydrogen-Oxygen Fuel Cell
Factors Involved in the Use of a High-Temperature Fuel Cell as a Space Power Source
Capability of the Cadmium-Silver Oxide System
C. Solar Power Systems
Solar Cells
Telstar Satellite Power System
Development of a Concentrating Photovoltaic Power Generator
Thin Film CdS Front Wall Solar Cells
A Modular Solar Thermoelectric Power Supply System
Flat Plate Solar Thermoelectric Generator System Concept
D. Heat Transfer, Storage, and Rejection
Heat Transfer Parameters
Alkali Metal Two-Phase Heat Transfer for Space Power: Present Status
Emittance of Materials Suitable for Use as Spacecraft Radiator Coatings
Spectral and Directional Thermal Radiation Characteristics of Surfaces for Heat Rejection by Radiation
Energy Storage Systems
Lithium Hydride Storage Unit Development for the Sunflower System
Energy Storage in Superconducting Magnetic Coils
Radiator Design Parameters
Analysis of a Megawatt Level Direct Condenser-Radiator
Spur High-Temperature Space Radiator
Thermionic Radiator System
Meteoroid Protection for Space Radiators
Preliminary Results on Effects of Hypervelocity Impact on Space Radiator Tubes
Materials Problems Associated with the Design of Radiators for Space Powerplants
E. High-Temperature Power Systems
Solar Concentrators
Status of Solar Energy Collector Technology
Calibration of Solar Concentrator for Power System Research
Inflatable Foam-Rigidized Approach to Solar Concentrators
Materials and Construction Techniques for Space Solar Reflectors
Solar Thermionic
Cesium Thermionic Converters and Generators for Solar Space Power Systems
Performance Test of a Cubical Cavity Solar Thermionic Generator
Thermionic Cavity Generator Development
Performance of Cesium Thermionic Diodes Operated in Series-Parallel Circuits
Solar Dynamic
Sunflower Thermodynamic Power System Development Status
Space Demonstration of a Rankine Cycle Space Power System
15-kw Advanced Solar Turbo-Electric Concept
Electrostatic Power Generators for Space
Contributors to Volume 11
