Power Systems and Power Plant Control 1989
1st Edition
Selected Papers from the IFAC Symposium, Seoul, Korea, 22-25 August 1989
Table of Contents
Selected papers: Reactive power and system operation - incipient risk of generator constraints and voltage collapse, J Goossens. Expert systems in energy management systems, B F Wollenberg. Sensitivity and partial re-factorization techniques for simulating outages of transmission lines, M S Sachdev et al. Robust load frequency control, E Tanaka & J Hasegawa. Fast initial estimation of power system eigenvalues, Y Xue et al. A flexible method detecting network clusters for emergency control, T Sannes. Optimal power flow experience in an energy management system, L J Jarrial et al. A new approach to mid and long-term power system analysis, Jae Chul Kim et al. A new coherence approach of generators for investigation of slow and system wide oscillations in large power systems, B E Eliasson & S O R Lindahl. A hierarchical expert system for failure diagnosis in power plants, P Lautala & M Valisuo. Power system modelling and simulation for integrated system expansion planning, O J Botnen et al. The Pacific Gas and Electric Company energy management system overview - unique features, D L Becker et al. Application of fuzzy logic control scheme for stability enhancement of a power system, T Hiyama & C M Lim. Derivation of correct relaying signals during intersystem faults for the protection of double-circuit lines, J Nilges. Security based economic operation of electric power system, Kwang Y Lee et al. Optimal PWM methods for active power filters, In-Gyu Park & Jong-Keun Park. Short-term feeder load forecasting: an expert system using fuzzy logic, G Lambert Torees et al. Network restoration expert system, G Krost & D Rumpel. Author index. Keyword index.
Description
The control of power systems and power plants is a subject of growing interest which continues to sustain a high level of research, development and application in many diverse yet complementary areas, such as maintaining a high quality but economical service and coping with environmental constraints. The papers included within this volume provide the most up to date developments in this field of research.
Readership
For control, electrical and electronic engineers, computer scientists, power plant operators and nuclear engineers.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 556
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1990
- Published:
- 10th May 1990
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483298948
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
U. Ahn Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Korea Electrotechnology Research Institute, Chang-Won City, Korea