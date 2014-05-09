Power System Small Signal Stability Analysis and Control presents a detailed analysis of the problem of severe outages due to the sustained growth of small signal oscillations in modern interconnected power systems. The ever-expanding nature of power systems and the rapid upgrade to smart grid technologies call for the implementation of robust and optimal controls. Power systems that are forced to operate close to their stability limit have resulted in the use of control devices by utility companies to improve the performance of the transmission system against commonly occurring power system disturbances.

This book demonstrates how the application of power system damping controllers such as Power System Stabilizers (PSSs) and Flexible Alternating Current Transmission System (FACTS) controllers—namely Static Var Compensator (SVC) and Thyristor Controlled Series Compensator (TCSC)—can guard against system disruptions. Power System Small Signal Stability Analysis and Control examines the signal stability problem, providing an overview and analysis of the concepts and of the controllers used to mitigate it. Detailed mathematical derivations, illustrated case studies, the application of soft computation techniques, designs of robust controllers, and end-of-chapter exercises make it a useful resource to researchers, practicing engineers, and post-graduates in electrical engineering.