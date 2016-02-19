Power Plant Performance - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780408014274, 9781483100005

Power Plant Performance

1st Edition

Authors: A B Gill
eBook ISBN: 9781483100005
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 7th August 1984
Page Count: 700
Description

Power Plant Performance discusses the different procedures and practices involved in the operation of power plants. The book is divided into four parts. Part I covers general considerations such as steam cycles; the sampling, analysis, and assessment of coal; and pumping – its related terms, the different types of pumps, and the determination of sizes and efficiency. Part II tackles the important measurements in power plants such as temperature, pressure, and gas and water flow. Part III deals with the operation of power plant components such as the boiler, turbine, and condensers. Part IV tackles other related topics such as steam turbine heat consumption tests; plant-operating parameters; and the costs of outages. The text is recommended for professionals involved in the development, maintenance, and operation of power plants, especially those who would like to be familiar with the basics.

Table of Contents


Preface

Acknowledgements

Part I General Plant Considerations

1 Ideal Steam Cycles

2 Coal

3 Pumps and Pumping

Part II Measurement

4 Temperature Measurement

5 Pressure Measurement

6 Gas Flow

7 Water Flow

Part III Main Plant

8 Boiler Efficiency and Optimization of Air Supplies

9 Pollution Control

10 Turbine Performance and Monitoring

11 Condensers and Back Pressure

12 Feed-water Heating

Part IV Miscellaneous

13 Steam Turbine Heat Consumption Tests

14 Plant Operating Parameters

15 Economics of Outages

