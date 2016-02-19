Power Plant Performance discusses the different procedures and practices involved in the operation of power plants. The book is divided into four parts. Part I covers general considerations such as steam cycles; the sampling, analysis, and assessment of coal; and pumping – its related terms, the different types of pumps, and the determination of sizes and efficiency. Part II tackles the important measurements in power plants such as temperature, pressure, and gas and water flow. Part III deals with the operation of power plant components such as the boiler, turbine, and condensers. Part IV tackles other related topics such as steam turbine heat consumption tests; plant-operating parameters; and the costs of outages. The text is recommended for professionals involved in the development, maintenance, and operation of power plants, especially those who would like to be familiar with the basics.