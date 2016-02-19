Power Plant Entrainment - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126310504, 9780323157810

Power Plant Entrainment

1st Edition

A Biological Assessment

Editors: J.R. Schubel
eBook ISBN: 9780323157810
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1978
Page Count: 282
Description

Power Plant Entrainment: A Biological Assessment presents the effects of the various stresses associated with entrainment. This book examines the results of the assessment to develop guidelines for the conceptual design and operation of power plants with once-through cooling systems to minimize the mortalities of entrained organisms.

Organized into seven chapters, this book begins with an overview of the characteristics of steam electric plants, which consists of heat source, turbine, boiler, generator, and condenser system. This text then describes the use of biocides to control fouling in the intake and condenser systems of thermal electric power plants in aquatic environments. Other chapters consider the environmental studies of power plants. The final chapter deals with entrained organisms that range from microscopic bacteria and plankton to small fish.

This book is a valuable resource for decision makers and their staffs in state and federal regulatory agencies responsible for setting design and operating criteria. Plant managers, scientists, and environmentalist will also find this book useful.

Table of Contents


The Ad Hoc Committee on Entrainment

Preface

Chapter 1. Introduction

Chapter 2. Thermal Effects of Entrainment

Chapter 3. Biocides

Chapter 4. Effects and Impacts of Physical Stress on Entrained Organisms

Chapter 5. Cumulative Effects—A Field Assessment

Chapter 6. On Selecting the Excess Temperature to Minimize the Entrainment Mortality Rate

Chapter 7. Conclusions and Recommendations

Appendix A. Purgatorio—Two Rather Different Views of the Same Event

Glossary

Index

About the Editor

J.R. Schubel

