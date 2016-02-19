Power Plant Entrainment: A Biological Assessment presents the effects of the various stresses associated with entrainment. This book examines the results of the assessment to develop guidelines for the conceptual design and operation of power plants with once-through cooling systems to minimize the mortalities of entrained organisms.

Organized into seven chapters, this book begins with an overview of the characteristics of steam electric plants, which consists of heat source, turbine, boiler, generator, and condenser system. This text then describes the use of biocides to control fouling in the intake and condenser systems of thermal electric power plants in aquatic environments. Other chapters consider the environmental studies of power plants. The final chapter deals with entrained organisms that range from microscopic bacteria and plankton to small fish.

This book is a valuable resource for decision makers and their staffs in state and federal regulatory agencies responsible for setting design and operating criteria. Plant managers, scientists, and environmentalist will also find this book useful.