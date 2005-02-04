Power Generation Technologies
1st Edition
Description
This book makes intelligible the wide range of electricity generating technologies available today, as well as some closely allied technologies such as energy storage.
The book opens by setting the many power generation technologies in the context of global energy consumption, the development of the electricity generation industry and the economics involved in this sector. A series of chapters are each devoted to assessing the environmental and economic impact of a single technology, including conventional technologies, nuclear and renewable (such as solar, wind and hydropower). The technologies are presented in an easily digestible form.
Different power generation technologies have different greenhouse gas emissions and the link between greenhouse gases and global warming is a highly topical environmental and political issue. With developed nations worldwide looking to reduce their emissions of carbon dioxide, it is becoming increasingly important to explore the effectiveness of a mix of energy generation technologies.
Power Generation Technologies gives a clear, unbiased review and comparison of the different types of power generation technologies available. In the light of the Kyoto protocol and OSPAR updates, Power Generation Technologies will provide an invaluable reference text for power generation planners, facility managers, consultants, policy makers and economists, as well as students and lecturers of related Engineering courses.
Key Features
· Provides a unique comparison of a wide range of power generation technologies - conventional, nuclear and renewable · Describes the workings and environmental impact of each technology · Evaluates the economic viability of each different power generation system
Readership
Power generation planners, as well as Students and lecturers of Electrical Engineering in the UK. Students and lecturers of Energy and Environmental courses in the US.
Table of Contents
Introduction to electricity generation; History of the electricity generation industry; The evolution of electricity generation technologies; The politics of electricity; The size of the industry; Environmental considerations; The evolution of environmental awareness; The environmental effects of power generation; The hydrogen economy; Externalities; Life-cycle assessment; The bottom line; Coal-fired power plants; Types of coal; Traditional coal-burning power plant technology; Emission control for traditional coal-burning plants; Advanced coal-burning power plant technology; Environmental effects of coal combustion; Financial risks associated with coal-fired power generation; The cost of coal-fired electricity generation; Gas turbines and combined cycle power plants; Natural gas; Gas turbine technology; Advanced gas turbine design; Distributed generation; Combined cycle power plants; Micro turbines; Environmental impact of gas turbines; Financial risks associated with gas-turbine-based power projects; The cost of gas turbine power stations; Combined heat and power; History; Applications; CHP technology; Environmental considerations; Energy efficiency; Financial risks; Cost of CHP; Piston-engine-based power plants; Piston engine technology; Co-generation; Combined cycle; Environmental considerations; Financial risks; Costs; Fuel cells; The fuel cell principle; Fuel cell chemistry; Types of fuel cell; Phosphoric acid fuel cell; Proton-exchange membrane fuel cell; Molten carbonate fuel cells; Solid oxide fuel cells; Environmental considerations; Financial risks; Fuel cell costs; Hydropower; The hydropower resource; Hydro sites; Dams and barrages; Turbines; Small hydropower; The environment; Financial risks; The cost of hydropower; Tidal power; Tidal motion; The tidal resource; Tidal technology; Environmental considerations; Financial risks; The cost of tidal power; Storage technologies; Types of energy storage; Pumped storage hydropower; Compressed air energy storage; Large-scale batteries; Superconducting magnetic energy storage; Flywheels; Capacitors; Hydrogen; Environmental considerations; Costs; Wind power; Wind sites; Wind turbines; Offshore wind technology; Constraints on wind capacity; Environmental considerations; Financial risks; The cost of wind power; Geothermal power; The geothermal resource; Geothermal energy conversion technology; Environmental considerations; Financial risks; The cost of geothermal power; Solar power; The solar energy resource; Sites for solar power generation; Solar technology; Solar thermal power generation; Photovoltaic devices; Solar cell deployment; Environmental considerations; Financial risks; The cost of solar power; Ocean power; Ocean energy resource; Ocean thermal energy conversion; Wave energy; Ocean current generation; Biomass-based power generation; Types of biomass; Biomass energy conversion technology; Environmental considerations; Financial risks; The cost of biomass generated power; Power from waste; Landfill waste disposal; Waste sources; Waste composition; Waste collection; Waste power generation technologies; Environmental considerations; Financial risks; The cost of energy from waste; Nuclear power; Fundamentals of nuclear power; Nuclear reactors; Nuclear fusion; Environmental considerations; Financial risks associated with investing in nuclear power; The cost of nuclear power; Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 288
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 2005
- Published:
- 4th February 2005
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080480107
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750663137
About the Author
Paul Breeze
Paul Breeze is a journalist and freelance science and technology writer and consultant in the United Kingdom. He has specialised in power generation technology for the past 30 years. In addition to writing Power Generation Technologies, Second Edition, he has contributed to journals and newspapers such as The Financial Times and The Economist and has written a range of technical management reports covering all the aspects of power generation, transmission and distribution.
Affiliations and Expertise
Freelance Science and Technology Writer/Consultant, UK
Reviews
"The author does an excellent job of explaning how the different technologies work, including an objective view of their pros and cons. Provides an excellent description of the major power generation technologies used in the world today...it provides the reader with a solid, basic understanding of how these technologies work and where they are headed. I recommend this well-organized book to anyone wishing to quickly gain a broad understanding of the many power plant technologies of the 21st century." - Chuck Kutscher, National Renewable Energy Laboratory "This book on power generation technologies provides a concise and quick read describing a full range of various power generation technologies available today... The author provides good technical descriptions of the fundamental operating principles of each power generation technique, variants of the basic technique, such as how various types of fuel cells operate, their efficiency, comparison to competing technologies, environmental and cost considerations... Anyone involved in planning and delivering energy, or those interested in energy technologies, will find this book very useful for quickly gaining a basic knowledge about energy-producing technologies and learning about the key cost figures, associated risks, and advantages and limitations of each technology." - IEEE Electrical Insulation Magazine, August 2006