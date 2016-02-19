Power Electronics Handbook
1st Edition
Components, Circuits and Applications
Description
Power Electronics Handbook: Components, Circuits, and Applications is a collection of materials about power components, circuit design, and applications. Presented in a practical form, theoretical information is given as formulae. The book is divided into three parts. Part 1 deals with the usual components found in power electronics such as semiconductor devices and power semiconductor control components, their electronic compatibility, and protection. Part 2 tackles parts and principles related to circuits such as switches; link frequency chargers; converters; and AC line control, and Part 3 covers the applications for semiconductor circuits. The text is recommended for engineers and electricians who need a concise and easily accessible guide on power electronics.
Table of Contents
Contents
Part 1 Components
1 Power Semiconductor Devices
2 Thermal Design
3 Power Semiconductor Control Components
4 Electromagnetic Compatibility
5 Power Semiconductor Protection
Part 2 Circuits
6 Power Semiconductor Circuits - A RÃ©sumÃ©
7 Static Switches
8 A.C. Line Control
9 Phase-Controlled Rectification and Inversion
10 Direct A.C. Frequency Converters
11 Forced Commutation Techniques
12 D.C. to D.C. Converters
13 D.C. Link Frequency Changers
Part 3 Applications
14 Power Semiconductor Circuit Applications
Appendix 1 List of Symbols
Appendix 2 Glossary of Terms
Bibliography
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 424
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1990
- Published:
- 13th March 1990
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483102153