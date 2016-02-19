Power Electronics Handbook - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780408030045, 9781483102153

Power Electronics Handbook

1st Edition

Components, Circuits and Applications

Authors: F. F. Mazda
eBook ISBN: 9781483102153
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 13th March 1990
Page Count: 424
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Power Electronics Handbook: Components, Circuits, and Applications is a collection of materials about power components, circuit design, and applications. Presented in a practical form, theoretical information is given as formulae. The book is divided into three parts. Part 1 deals with the usual components found in power electronics such as semiconductor devices and power semiconductor control components, their electronic compatibility, and protection. Part 2 tackles parts and principles related to circuits such as switches; link frequency chargers; converters; and AC line control, and Part 3 covers the applications for semiconductor circuits. The text is recommended for engineers and electricians who need a concise and easily accessible guide on power electronics.

Table of Contents


Contents

Part 1 Components

1 Power Semiconductor Devices

2 Thermal Design

3 Power Semiconductor Control Components

4 Electromagnetic Compatibility

5 Power Semiconductor Protection

Part 2 Circuits

6 Power Semiconductor Circuits - A RÃ©sumÃ©

7 Static Switches

8 A.C. Line Control

9 Phase-Controlled Rectification and Inversion

10 Direct A.C. Frequency Converters

11 Forced Commutation Techniques

12 D.C. to D.C. Converters

13 D.C. Link Frequency Changers

Part 3 Applications

14 Power Semiconductor Circuit Applications

Appendix 1 List of Symbols

Appendix 2 Glossary of Terms

Bibliography

Index


Details

No. of pages:
424
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1990
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483102153

About the Author

F. F. Mazda

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.