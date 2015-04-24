Power Electronics Applied to Industrial Systems and Transports, Volume 3
1st Edition
Switching Power Supplies
Description
Some power electronic converters are specifically designed to power equipment under a smoothed DC voltage. Therefore, the filtering part necessarily involves the use of auxiliary passive components (inductors and capacitors). This book deals with technical aspects such as classical separation between isolated and non-isolated power supplies, and soft switching through a special converter. It addresses the problem of regulating the output voltage of the switching power supplies in terms of modeling and obtaining transfer of SMPS functions.
Power Electronics for Industry and Transport, Volume 3, offers a case study of an isolated flyback power which the complete design is presented: the active and passive components are sized based on the specifications initially set. Particular attention is given to the converter output capacitors and all the surrounding organs.
Key Features
- Introducing Essential notions in power electronics from both the theoretical and technological perspectives
- Detailed chapters with a focus on switch-mode power supplies, another key area in which power electronics is used is in the supply of energy to a variety of electronic equipment for signal and information processing
- Presented from a user's perspective to enable you to apply the theory of power electronics to practical applications
Readership
Practicing electronics and power electronics engineers; undergraduates or academics in the field of electronic engineering
Table of Contents
- Preface
- 1. Non-Isolated Switch-Mode Power Supplies
- Abstract
- 1.1 Buck converters
- 1.2 Dimensioning a ferrite core inductance
- 1.3 Boost converters
- 1.4 Buck-boost converters
- 2. Isolated Converters
- Abstract
- 2.1 Forward converters
- 2.2 Flyback converters
- 2.3 Dimensioning a flyback transformer
- 2.4 Dimensioning a forward transformer
- 2.5 Snubbers
- 3. Resonant Converters and Soft Switching
- Abstract
- 3.1 Soft switching
- 3.2 Study of a resonant inverter
- 3.3 Study of the full converter
- 4. Converter Modeling for Control
- Abstract
- 4.1 Principles
- 4.2 Continuous conduction modeling
- 4.3 Discontinuous conduction modeling
- 4.4 PWM control modeling and global modeling for control
- 4.5 General block diagram of a voltage-regulated power supply
- 5. Case Study – the Flyback Power Supply
- Abstract
- 5.1 Specification
- 5.2 Dimensioning switches
- 5.3 Calculation of passive components
- 5.4 Dimensioning coupled inductances
- 5.5 Transistor control and snubber calculation
- 5.6 PWM control and regulation
- Appendix 1: Formulas for Electrical Engineering and Electromagnetism
- A1.1 Sinusoidal quantities
- A1.2 General characteristics of signals in electrical engineering
- A1.3 Energy and power
- A1.4 Mathematics for electromagnetism
- Appendix 2: Technical Documentation for Components
- A2.1 MOSFET power transistor
- A2.2 Schottky diode
- A2.3 MOSFET power transistor driver
- Bibliography
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 184
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © ISTE Press - Elsevier 2015
- Published:
- 24th April 2015
- Imprint:
- ISTE Press - Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081004623
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781785480027
About the Author
Nicolas Patin
Nicolas Patin's research activities are based around PWM inverter circuits (electric and hybrid vehicles) and the aging of electrolytic capacitors.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, University of Technology, Compiègne, France