Power Electronics and Motor Drives - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120884056, 9780080457383

Power Electronics and Motor Drives

1st Edition

Advances and Trends

Authors: Bimal Bose
eBook ISBN: 9780080457383
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120884056
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th July 2006
Page Count: 936
Description

Power electronics is an area of extremely important and rapidly changing technology. Technological advancements in the area contribute to performance improvement and cost reduction, with applications proliferating in industrial, commercial, residential, military and aerospace environments. This book is meant to help engineers operating in all these areas to stay up-to-date on the most recent advances in the field, as well as to be a vehicle for clarifying increasingly complex theories and mathematics. This book will be a cost-effective and convenient way for engineers to get up-to-speed on the latest trends in power electronics.

The reader will obtain the same level of informative instruction as they would if attending an IEEE course or a training session, but without ever leaving the office or living room! The author is in an excellent position to offer this instruction as he teaches many such courses.

Key Features

  • Self-learning advanced tutorial, falling between a traditional textbook and a professional reference.
  • Almost every page features either a detailed figure or a bulleted chart, accompanied by clear descriptive explanatory text.

Readership

PRIMARY MARKET: Power Electronics Engineers; also, engineers from industrial, environmental and other electrical disciplines that are involved in power electronics applications

SECONDARY MARKET: engineering students and professionals in continuing education training courses

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Introduction Chapter 2: Power Semiconductor Devices Chapter 3: Phase-Controlled Converters and Cycloconverters Chapter 4: Voltage-Fed Converters and PWM Techniques
Chapter 5: Current-Fed Converters Chapter 6: AC Machines for Drives Chapter 7: Induction Motor Drives – Control and Estimation Chapter 8: Synchronous Motor Drives – Control and Estimation Chapter 9: Microprocessor/DSP Principles and Applications Chapter 10: Fuzzy Logic Principles and Applications Chapter 11: Neural Network Principles and Applications Chapter 12: Discussion

About the Author

Bimal Bose

Dr. Bimal K. Bose (Life Fellow, IEEE) has held the Condra Chair of Excellence in Power Electronics at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, since 1987. Prior to this, he was a research engineer at General Electric Corporate Research and Development (now GE Global Research Center), faculty member at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and faculty member of Bengal Engineering and Science University (formerly Bengal Engineering College) for 11 years. He has done extensive research in power electronics and motor drive areas, including application of expert systems, fuzzy logic, and neural networks to power electronic systems. He has authored or edited seven books, published more than 190 papers, and holds 21 U.S. patents. He has given invited presentations, tutorials, and keynote addresses throughout the world. He is a recipient of a number of awards and honors that include the IEEE Power Electronics Society William E. Newell Award and the IEEE Millennium Medal.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN, USA.

Ratings and Reviews

