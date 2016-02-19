Powder Metallurgy discusses the production of metal powders and other materials made from it. It defines the meaning of metal powders with some illustrations. The book also identifies the processes similar between the production of metal powder and ceramic products. The technology involved and the variation in the process of metallurgy are covered in some chapters of the book. The book enumerates certain advantages in using powder metallurgy over other processes. Methods such as the reduction of the oxides of metals, electrolysis, thermal dissociation, and chemical disintegration are explained. The origin and improvement made on the method are discussed in detail. The goods created using the process are also explained, as well as the types of metals that are being used. A chapter of the book focuses on the flaws of powder metallurgy. The book will provide useful information to metal smiths, chemists, students, and researchers in the field of chemistry.