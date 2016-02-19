Powder Metallurgy
Powder Metallurgy discusses the production of metal powders and other materials made from it. It defines the meaning of metal powders with some illustrations. The book also identifies the processes similar between the production of metal powder and ceramic products. The technology involved and the variation in the process of metallurgy are covered in some chapters of the book. The book enumerates certain advantages in using powder metallurgy over other processes. Methods such as the reduction of the oxides of metals, electrolysis, thermal dissociation, and chemical disintegration are explained. The origin and improvement made on the method are discussed in detail. The goods created using the process are also explained, as well as the types of metals that are being used. A chapter of the book focuses on the flaws of powder metallurgy. The book will provide useful information to metal smiths, chemists, students, and researchers in the field of chemistry.
Table of Contents
Introduction
Chapter I. Historical Considerations
Chapter II. The Scientific Principles of Powder Metallurgy
Chapter III. Metal Powders
Chapter IV. Charge Preparation and Composition
Chapter V. Pressing
Variables in Pressing
Apparent Density
Preliminary Treatment of Powders
Pressure During Compacting
Machinery and Technology
The Properties of Pressings
Chapter VI. Sintering
Sintering Phenomena
Increase in Atom Mobility
Changes in Particle Contact Surface
Relaxation of Residual Stresses and Changes of Shape
Recrystallization
De-Oxidation and the Influence of Impurities
Influence of Sintering Conditions on the Properties and Structure of Sintered Metals
Machinery and Technology
Chapter VII. Hot Pressing
Chapter VIII. Variations of Powder Metallurgy Production Technology and Additional Treatments
Variations of Technology
Additional Treatments
Chapter IX. Properties of Materials Made by Powder Metallurgy
Chapter X. Powder Metallurgy Articles and Their Application
Articles Made from High-Melting-Point Alloys
Hard Alloys
Metal-Bonded Diamond Articles
Creep-Resistant Alloys
Anti-Friction Materials
Friction Materials
Porous Articles
Machine and Mechanism Components
Magnetic Materials and Articles
Electrical Engineering Materials
Other Forms of Materials Produced by Powder Metallurgy
Chapter XI. Economics and Future Development of Powder Metallurgy
