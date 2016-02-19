Powder Metallurgy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080106762, 9781483185347

Powder Metallurgy

1st Edition

Authors: S. A. Tsukerman
eBook ISBN: 9781483185347
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1965
Page Count: 152
Description

Powder Metallurgy discusses the production of metal powders and other materials made from it. It defines the meaning of metal powders with some illustrations. The book also identifies the processes similar between the production of metal powder and ceramic products. The technology involved and the variation in the process of metallurgy are covered in some chapters of the book. The book enumerates certain advantages in using powder metallurgy over other processes. Methods such as the reduction of the oxides of metals, electrolysis, thermal dissociation, and chemical disintegration are explained. The origin and improvement made on the method are discussed in detail. The goods created using the process are also explained, as well as the types of metals that are being used. A chapter of the book focuses on the flaws of powder metallurgy. The book will provide useful information to metal smiths, chemists, students, and researchers in the field of chemistry.

Table of Contents


Introduction

Chapter I. Historical Considerations

Chapter II. The Scientific Principles of Powder Metallurgy

Chapter III. Metal Powders

Chapter IV. Charge Preparation and Composition

Chapter V. Pressing

Variables in Pressing

Apparent Density

Preliminary Treatment of Powders

Pressure During Compacting

Machinery and Technology

The Properties of Pressings

Chapter VI. Sintering

Sintering Phenomena

Increase in Atom Mobility

Changes in Particle Contact Surface

Relaxation of Residual Stresses and Changes of Shape

Recrystallization

De-Oxidation and the Influence of Impurities

Influence of Sintering Conditions on the Properties and Structure of Sintered Metals

Machinery and Technology

Chapter VII. Hot Pressing

Chapter VIII. Variations of Powder Metallurgy Production Technology and Additional Treatments

Variations of Technology

Additional Treatments

Chapter IX. Properties of Materials Made by Powder Metallurgy

Chapter X. Powder Metallurgy Articles and Their Application

Articles Made from High-Melting-Point Alloys

Hard Alloys

Metal-Bonded Diamond Articles

Creep-Resistant Alloys

Anti-Friction Materials

Friction Materials

Porous Articles

Machine and Mechanism Components

Magnetic Materials and Articles

Electrical Engineering Materials

Other Forms of Materials Produced by Powder Metallurgy

Chapter XI. Economics and Future Development of Powder Metallurgy

References

Index


Details

No. of pages:
152
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1965
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483185347

