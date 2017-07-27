Poultry Quality Evaluation

Dr Petracci began as Associate Professor at the University of Bologna in 2014. Massimiliano's research interests are directed in particular to the quality of the meat avicunicole a function of genetics, breeding, feeding and pre-slaughter. Currently his research focuses on the characterization of the main anomalies emerging poultry meat (white and striped wooden breast). Author of numerous publications, he has been invited to several invited papers at international conferences. From 2013 he has been Associate Editor of the Journal of World Rabbit Science and from 2014 coordinates the Working Group 5 "Poultry Meat Quality" of the European Federation of the World 's Poultry Science Association. Associate professor at the University of Bologna since 2014, his research activities involve several aspects of poultry and rabbit production and product quality. Research interests deal with particular emphasis on nutritional value and technological properties of poultry meat as affected by genotype, housing, feeding and preslaughter factors. Currently he is working on the characterization of the emerging meat abnormalities in poultry (white striping, wooden breast and spaghetti-meat). He is author of about sixty peer-reviewed articles and he jointed as invited speaker several international congresses. He is Associate Editor of World Rabbit Science journal since 2013 and he chairs the Working Group 5 “Poultry Meat Quality” of the European Federation of the World Poultry Science Association since 2014. In addition to his research responsibilities, he currently teaches courses on innovations in meat and egg processing and seafood quality.