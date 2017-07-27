Poultry Quality Evaluation
1st Edition
Quality Attributes and Consumer Values
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Current status of poultry production worldwide
Part One: What is new in our understanding of the association between muscle structure and the basic eating qualities of cooked meat?
3. Myogenesis, muscle growth, and structure
4. Muscle metabolism and its effect on poultry meat quality
5. Developments in our understanding of water-holding capacity
6. Advances in the understanding and measurement of poultry meat texture
7. Poultry meat color and oxidation
8. Emerging myopathies and quality defects
9. Current challenges in poultry meat safety
Part Two: New techniques for measuring/predicting/producing meat quality, and how they help us minimize variability in eating quality and/or maximize value
10. Genome-wide associations with poultry meat quality (& SNP markers for poultry meat quality)
11. Proteomics, transcriptomics, and metabolomics in relation to poultry meat quality
12. Raman and X-ray contrast tomography methods show heat induced changes in poultry meat
Part Three: The current qualities of consumer and public perceptions; what is sustainable, ethical, desirable and healthy
13. Poultry meat nutritive value and human health
14. Ingredient addition and impacts on quality, health, and consumer acceptance
15. Sensory perceptions and new consumer attitudes to poultry meat
16. Animal welfare and poultry meat alternative production system (& Ethics of poultry meat production)
Description
Poultry Quality Evaluation: Quality Attributes and Consumer Values provides a new reference source that covers these aspects with the same scientific authority as texts on traditional poultry meat quality values.
The book's first section explores new developments in our understanding of how muscle structure affects the eating qualities of cooked meat. The second section highlights new techniques for measuring, predicting, and producing poultry meat quality and how these new techniques help us minimize variability in eating quality and/or maximize value. The final section identifies the current qualities of consumer and public perceptions, including what is sustainable, ethical, desirable, and healthy in poultry production and consumption.
Key Features
- Brings together top researchers in the field to provide a comprehensive overview of the new elements of poultry quality evaluation
- Provides a comprehensive reference source on poultry with the same scientific authority as texts on more broad traditional meat quality values
- Contains contributions from editors who are very well known and highly respected in the field
Readership
Academics and postgraduate students studying poultry science, Academic and postgraduate students studying food quality, Poultry scientists working in an industrial setting, Managers and industrialists in the poultry producing industry, from breeding to convenience food
Details
- No. of pages:
- 386
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2017
- Published:
- 27th July 2017
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081007693
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780081007631
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Massimiliano Petracci Editor
Dr Petracci began as Associate Professor at the University of Bologna in 2014. Massimiliano's research interests are directed in particular to the quality of the meat avicunicole a function of genetics, breeding, feeding and pre-slaughter. Currently his research focuses on the characterization of the main anomalies emerging poultry meat (white and striped wooden breast). Author of numerous publications, he has been invited to several invited papers at international conferences. From 2013 he has been Associate Editor of the Journal of World Rabbit Science and from 2014 coordinates the Working Group 5 "Poultry Meat Quality" of the European Federation of the World 's Poultry Science Association. Associate professor at the University of Bologna since 2014, his research activities involve several aspects of poultry and rabbit production and product quality. Research interests deal with particular emphasis on nutritional value and technological properties of poultry meat as affected by genotype, housing, feeding and preslaughter factors. Currently he is working on the characterization of the emerging meat abnormalities in poultry (white striping, wooden breast and spaghetti-meat). He is author of about sixty peer-reviewed articles and he jointed as invited speaker several international congresses. He is Associate Editor of World Rabbit Science journal since 2013 and he chairs the Working Group 5 “Poultry Meat Quality” of the European Federation of the World Poultry Science Association since 2014. In addition to his research responsibilities, he currently teaches courses on innovations in meat and egg processing and seafood quality.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, University of Bologna, Cesena, Italy
Cecile Berri Editor
Current director of the INRA Avian Research Unit (Nouzilly, France), her research activities deal with the physiological control of muscle metabolism and growth in relationship with poultry meat quality. She has an expertise in muscle biology, functional genomics and meat science. Her main scientific contributions are the unraveling of the molecular pathways involved in the control of muscle glycogen and post-mortem metabolism and the study of the impact of the genetics and animal nutrition on poultry meat quality. She coordinated several research programs combining basic and applied researches to improve the sustainability of broiler meat production. She is the author of about sixty peer-reviewed articles and the co-inventor of a genetic marker controlling chicken breast meat color. She regularly join as invited speaker international congresses dedicated to animal and poultry science.
Affiliations and Expertise
National Institute for Agricultural Research, Paris, France