Pouchitis and Ileal Pouch Disorders
1st Edition
A Multidisciplinary Approach for Diagnosis and Management
Description
Pouchitis and Ileal Pouch Disorders: A Multidisciplinary Approach for Diagnosis and Management provides much needed information on the evolution of pouch surgery, pouch surgery techniques, and surgery-associated complications, including inflammatory, functional, neoplastic, and metabolic complications. The book provides information on the anatomy of the pouch, pathogenesis of pouchitis and other pouch disorders, proper diagnostic modalities, and medical, endoscopic and surgical options for those disorders. The information has been compiled from a panel of national and international leading experts in the field, including basic scientists, gastrointestinal (GI) pathologists, GI radiologists, gastroenterologists, and more.
Key Features
- Features never-before-published information and technology from the vast experience of the contributors and editors in diagnosis and medical, endoscopic, and surgical management of pouchitis and other pouch disorders
- Contains easy to access recommendations from experts
- Provides access to an accompanying website with videos of endoscopic demonstrations of various configurations of the pouch, endoscopic evaluation of pouch disorders, and endoscopic treatment of pouch strictures, fistula, and anastomotic leaks/sinuses
Readership
Gastroenterology researchers, medical students, residents, and fellows, as well as practicing gastroenterologists, IBD specialists, colorectal surgeons, and general surgeons
Table of Contents
1. General medical therapy for ulcerative colitis
2. Indications and perioperative management for restorative proctocolectomy with the ileal pouch
3. Techniques of colectomy and ileal pouch surgery
4. Factors associated with short- and long-term post-operative complications
5. Stoma, mucus fistula, Hartmann pouch, ileorectal anastomosis, and diverted pouch
6. Ileal pouch for familial adenomatous polyposis
7. Ileal pouch pediatric patients
8. Classification of ileal pouch disorders
9. Genetic factors in the pathogenesis of chronic inflammatory disorders of the pouch
10. Microbiota in pouchitis and de novo Crohn’s disease of the pouch
11. Pathogenesis of pouchitis
12. Risk factors for chronic pouch disorders and pouch failure
13. Adverse metabolic diseases after pouch surgery
14. Diagnosis of pouch disorder: Clinical Evaluation
15. Diagnosis of pouch disorders: Endoscopy
16. Diagnosis of pouch disorders: Histology
17. Disease Index Instruments of Pouchitis, Crohn’s disease of the Pouch and Cuffitis
18. Diagnosis of pouch disorders: Abdominal and pelvic imaging
19. Diagnosis of pouch disorders: Laboratory tests
20. IBD serology in pouch disorders
21. Diagnosis of Crohn’s disease of the pouch
22. Manometry in ileal pouch
23. Extra-intestinal manifestations and concurrent immune-mediated disorders in pouch patients
24. Pouch neoplasia and its surveillance and management
25. Diagnosis and management of cuffitis
26. Diagnosis and management of pouch vaginal fistula
27. Maintenance of a healthy pouch
28. Quality of life in patients with healthy or diseased pouch
29. Medical therapy for pouchitis
30. Medical therapy for Crohn’s disease of the pouch
31. Diagnosis and Management of floppy pouch complex
32. Medical Endoscopic, surgical therapy for ileal pouch strictures
33. Endoscopic therapy for acute and chronic anastomotic leak
34. Endoscopic therapy for fistula and abscess
35. Endoscopic therapy for bleeding, bezoar, and anastomotic abdnormalities
36. Surgical treatment for Crohn’s disease of the pouch
37. Salvage and revision surgery for failed pouch
37. Special issues: Kock pouch, Barnett Continent Intestinal Reservoir, Diverted pouch
39. Liver surgery in UC patients before and after restorative proctocolectomy
40. Functional pouch disorders
41. Male issues in ileal pouch
42. Female issues in ileal pouch
43. Novel Approaches for Pouchitis and Colitis with or without Diversion
Details
- No. of pages:
- 570
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 1st November 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128096291
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128094020
About the Editor
Bo Shen
Prof. Shen is the Ed and Joey Story Endowed Chair, Professor of Medicine of Lerner College of Medicine of Case Western Reserve University, Section Head of IBD and Director of IBD Fellowship at Department of Gastroenterology/Hepatology/Nutrition, the Cleveland Clinic Foundation, Cleveland, Ohio. Prof. Shen is specialized in medical and endoscopic management of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), colorectal surgery-associated complications, and ileal pouch disorders. He established the subspecialty Pouchitis Clinic in 2002 and the Interventional IBD (i-IBD) Unit in 2009 at Cleveland Clinic, the first and the largest of its kind in the world. Prof. Shen has conducted numerous clinical and translational research projects in IBD, endoscopy, and pouch disorders. Dr. Shen’s research has been funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the American College of Gastroenterology (ACG), Broad Foundation, Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation (CCF), American Society of Colorectal Surgeons, American Gastroenterological Association (AGA), Broad Foundation, and philanthropy. He lectures extensively in the US and overseas. He has published more than 430 peer-reviewed articles in high-impact journals, including Science, Nat Immunol, PNAS, Nat Rev Gastroenterol Hepatol, Gastroenterology, Gut, Am J Gastroenterol, and Ann Surg. He is a contributor for UpToDate®. He edited or co-edited 4 textbook/reference books in IBD, pouch disorders and interventional IBD. He has been visiting professor/guest professor in more than 60 leading academic institutions in the US and abroad. He is also a grant reviewer for the NIH and professional societies. Prof. Shen serves in editorial boards in a dozen of professional journals and has also served in advisory board for the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Prof. Shen holds Fellowships in ACG, AGA, and ASGE (American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy). Prof. Shen has won multiple institutional and national awards. He has been the research mentor for more than 100 medical students, medical and surgical residents/fellows, junior faculty, and oversea scholars.
Affiliations and Expertise
Ed and Joey Story Endowed Chair Professor of Medicine, Case Western Reserve University, Director of IBD Fellowship at Department of Gastroenterology/Hepatology/Nutrition, Cleveland Clinic Foundation