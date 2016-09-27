Potter & Perry's Fundamentals of Nursing - Australian Version

Potter and Perry's Fundamentals of Nursing, 5e continues to set the standard as the leading fundamentals text for Australian and New Zealand nursing students.

The 5th edition has been carefully revised and restructured, focusing on the very important basics - the fundamentals of care that are the building blocks on which professional nursing practice is built.

Potter and Perry's Fundamentals of Nursing 5e will prepare students for the dynamic and evolving nature of nursing practice and will challenge them to become competent, engaged and agile nurses of today, leading the way to be effective nurses of the future.