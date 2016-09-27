Potter & Perry's Fundamentals of Nursing - Australian Version
5th Edition
Description
Potter and Perry's Fundamentals of Nursing, 5e continues to set the standard as the leading fundamentals text for Australian and New Zealand nursing students.
The 5th edition has been carefully revised and restructured, focusing on the very important basics - the fundamentals of care that are the building blocks on which professional nursing practice is built.
Potter and Perry's Fundamentals of Nursing 5e will prepare students for the dynamic and evolving nature of nursing practice and will challenge them to become competent, engaged and agile nurses of today, leading the way to be effective nurses of the future.
Key Features
- The importance of safe and effective person-centred care continues to feature throughout, with a new emphasis on professional responsibility and accountability.
- Clinical examples and Critical reflection points highlight how the quality of nursing care, knowledge and skills can impact people’s lives and mean the difference between recovery and ongoing illness and complications
- Additional resources at evolve.elsevier.com/AU/Crisp/fundamentals/ including:
- eBook on VitalSource
Resources for Instructors
- Testbank
- Critical Reflection Points and answers
- Image collection
- Tables and boxes collection
Resources for Students and Instructors
- Essentials of Care chapter
- 37 Clinical Skills videos (including 10 NEW)
- Clinical Cases: Fundamentals of Nursing Case Studies
- Weblinks
Table of Contents
PART 1 - Evolving nursing: nursing and the healthcare environment
Chapter 1 - Creating a proactive and dyanmic nursing profession NEW!
Chapter 2 - Building nursing practice: the Fundamentals of Care Framework NEW!
Chapter 3 - Engaging patients and keeping them safe NEW!
PART 2 - Framing nursing: critical processes in nursing practice
Chapter 4 - Developing clinical reasoning for nursing practice
Chapter 5 - Gathering relevant information and making decisions
Chapter 6 - Setting priorities, taking action and evaluating outcomes
Chapter 7 - Developing and using nursing knowledge
PART 3 - Positioning nursing: professional responsibility and accountability for safe and effective care
Chapter 8 - Coordinating care and teamwork
Chapter 9 - Examining the ethical practice of nursing
Chapter 10 - Practising nursing within Australian regulatory frameworks
Chapter 11 - Acting in accordance with New Zealand regulatory frameworks
Chapter 12 - Placing communication at the centre of person-centred care
Chapter 13 - Documenting, retrieving and using information to inform practice
PART 4 - Adapting nursing: people, context and culture
Chapter 14 - Understanding and applying cultural safety: philosophy and practice of a social determinants approach
Chapter 15 - Engaging in family-centred care
Chapter 16 - Considering the developmental context from conception to adolescence
Chapter 17 - Considering the developmental context of youth and adults
Chapter 18 - Working with older people
Chapter 19 - Considering the person with disability
PART 5 - Relating nursing: human basis of nursing practice
Chapter 20 - Self-identity: life as a journey of self-discovery
Chapter 21 - Understanding sexuality and sexual health
Chapter 22 - Working with dying, death and grief
PART 6 - Practising nursing: scientific basis of nursing practice
Chapter 23 - The vital signs: using a primary survey approach for patient assessment
Chapter 24 - Undertaking a focused assessment: physical assessment of body systems
Chapter 25 - Infection control
Chapter 26 - Skin integrity and wound care
Chapter 27 - Medication therapy
PART 7 - Focusing nursing: basic human needs
Chapter 28 - Promoting mobility
Chapter 29 - Hygiene
Chapter 30 - Fostering sleep
Chapter 31 - Nutrition
Chapter 32 - Bowel elimination
Chapter 33 - Urinary elimination
Chapter 34 - Fluid, electrolyte and acid-base balance
Chapter 35 - Oxygenation
Chapter 36 - Managing pain
Chapter 37 - Managing stress and adaptation
PART 8 - Situating nursing: contexts of care
Chapter 38 - Focusing on community-based care: the older person
Chapter 39 - Working in acute care environments
Chapter 40 - Meeting the mental health needs of individuals and their carers
Chapter 41 - Caring for the cancer survivor
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1584
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby Australia 2017
- Published:
- 27th September 2016
- Imprint:
- Mosby Australia
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780729542364
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729585569
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729585583
About the Author
Jackie Crisp
Affiliations and Expertise
Adjunct Professor, Faculty of Health, University of Technology, Sydney
Clint Douglas
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer, School of Nursing, Queensland University of Technology, Brisbane
Geraldine Rebeiro
Affiliations and Expertise
Lecturer and Course Coordinator BNursing (Melbourne), Academic Liaison, St Vincent’s Hospital, Melbourne School of Nursing, Midwifery and Paramedicine, Australian Catholic University, Melbourne
Donna Waters
Affiliations and Expertise
Dean, Faculty of Nursing and Midwifery (Sydney Nursing School), The University of Sydney, Sydney