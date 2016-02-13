Posture and Gesture, Volume 16
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Posture and Gesture in Non-verbal Communication Research: The study of non-verbal communication. Clinical and experimental studies of posture and gesture. Methodology. The Communication of Listener Attitudes through Posture: The encoding of interest and boredom. The encoding of disagreement and agreement. The decoding of interest/boredom and disagreement/agreement. Posture, Gesture and Speech: The organization of posture in relation to speech. The role of pre-speech changes in posture. Gesture and emphasis in speech. The use of hand gesture in political speeches: some case studies. Conclusions and Wider Implications. Theoretical and practical significance of research on posture and gesture. References. Appendix A: The posture scoring system. Appendix B: The body movement scoring system. Author. Index. Subject Index.
Description
This volume presents the results of a series of studies carried out by the author focusing on the role of posture and gesture in interpersonal communication. The first section of the book sets these studies in the general context of non-verbal communication research; in addition, previous research on posture and gesture is reviewed in order to highlight the particular issues which were chosen as the focus of research reported here. In Part II, six experiments are presented concerning the extent to which posture communicates information about listener emotions and attitudes. The seven studies reported in Part III are concerned with the relationship between posture, gesture and speech. The final section summarizes the main findings from the studies presented in this volume, discussing their theoretical and practical significance and considering their implications for the way in which research on non-verbal communication is carried out.
Readership
For advanced undergraduates in social psychology. Also relevant for courses in linguistics, sociology, social work and psychiatry where the exponents of those disciplines are concerned with interpersonal communication.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1987
- Published:
- 13th February 2016
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483286297
Reviews
@qu:I can't think of any other book that devotes such focused attention to these verbal aspects of non-verbal communication. @source:University of Ulster
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Michael Argyle Editor
About the Authors
P. E. Bull Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of York, UK