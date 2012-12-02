Postharvest Handling
1st Edition
A Systems Approach
Table of Contents
R.B. How, The Marketing System for Fresh Produce in the U.S. R.L. Shewfelt and S.E. Prussia, Challenges in Handling Fresh Fruits and Vegetables. S.E. Prussia and R.L. Shewfelt, A Systems Approach to Postharvest Handling. R.B. Beverly, J.G. Latimer, And D.A. Smittle, Preharvest Physiological and Cultural Effects on Postharvest Quality. R.L. Shewfelt, Measuring Quality and Maturity. R.E. Brackett, Measuring Microbial Quality. S.M. Fletcher, A.V.A Resurreccion and S.K. Misra, Measuring and Modeling Consumer Acceptance. C.N. Thai, Modeling Quality Characteristics. F. Bollen, S.E. Prussia, And A. Lidror, Visual Inspection and Sorting: Finding Poor Quality Before the Consumer. Y.-C. Hung, Latent Damage: A Systems Perspective. W. Tollner, J.K. Brecht, And B.L. Upchurch, Non-Destructive Evaluation: Detection of External and Internal Attributes Frequently Associated with Quality or Damage. R.L. Shewfelt, Stress Physiology: A Cellular Approach to Quality. A. Lidror and S.E. Prussia, Quality Managaement: An Industrial Approach to Produce Handling. S.M. Fletcher, Produce Marketing: New Techniques at the Supermarket. R.E. Brackett, D.M. Smallwood, S.M. Fletcher, And D.L. Horton, Food Safety: Critical Points Within the Production and Distribution System. S.M. Fletcher, Interdisciplinary Solutions to Postharvest System Challenges.
Description
Postharvest Handling: A Systems Approach introduces a new concept in the handling of fresh fruits and vegetable. Traditional treatments have been either physiologically based with an emphasis on biological tissue or technologically based with an emphasis on storage and handling. This book integrates all processes from production practices through consumer consumption with an emphasis on understanding market forces and providing fresh product that meets consumer expectations. Postharvest physiologists and technologists across the disciplines of agricultural economics, agricultural engineering, food science and horticulture along with handlers of minially-processed products within the fresh produce fruit and vegetable processing industries will find this to be an invaluable source of information.
Key Features
- Uses a systems approach that provides a unique perspective on the handling of fresh fruits and vegetables
- Designed with the applied perspective to complement the more basic perspectives provided in other treatments
- Provides the integrated, interdisciplinary perspective needed in research to improve the quality of fresh and minimally processed products
- Emphasizes that the design of handling systems should be market-driven rather than concentrating on narrow specifics
Readership
Postharvest physiologists or technologists across the disciplines of agricultural economics, agricultural endgineering, food sciences, and horticultural along with handlers of fresh or minimaly processed products within the fresh produce processing industries will find this to be an invaluable source of information
Details
- No. of pages:
- 358
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1993
- Published:
- 2nd December 2012
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080925769
About the Editors
Robert Shewfelt Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
The University of Georgia, Athens, USA
Stanley Prussia Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
The University of Georgia, Griffin, USA
About the Series Editors
Steve Taylor Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Nebraska, Lincoln, NE, USA