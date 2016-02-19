Post-O-Level Studies in Modern Languages - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080161945, 9781483149417

Post-O-Level Studies in Modern Languages

1st Edition

Language Division

Editors: C. V. Russell
eBook ISBN: 9781483149417
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1970
Page Count: 284
Description

Post-O-level Studies in Modern Languages is a 14-chapter book that begins with an explanation of the changing structure of the sixth-form curriculum and the outlining of a model curriculum based on five areas of experience: communication; sociological and cultural aspects; mathematics; scientific education; and aesthetic experience. The book also discusses the transition from O-level to advanced studies; the study of literature in the A-level curriculum; and the French and literary studies in the sixth-form curriculum. Other chapters tackle the A-level examination syllabus, as well as some problems and suggestions in integrated language studies. Modern languages in industry and commerce, role of the language laboratory in post-O-level studies, and modern language tests in the United States are also explained.

Table of Contents


Editor's Introduction

The Changing Structure of the Sixth-Form Curriculum

1. The Objectives. An Appraisal

2. The Transition from O-Level to Advanced Studies

3. The Study of Literature in the A-Level Curriculum

4. French Studies in the Sixth Form: Ends and Means

5. Literary Studies in the Sixth Form

6. The Alinguistic Sixth Former. The Problems of Advanced Language Studies with Pupils of Restricted Linguistic Background

7. The Requirements of the University

8. Deficiencies in the Written French of First-Year University Students

9. The A-Level Examination Syllabus. The Problem of Definition

10. Integrated Language Studies. Some Problems and Suggestions

11. Modern Languages in Industry and Commerce

12. The Role of the Language Laboratory in Post-O-Level Studies

13. Modern Language Teaching in the Terminal Years of the Gymnasium. A Contribution from the German Federal Republic

14. Modern Language Tests in The United States

Editor's Conclusions

Appendix

Contributors

Index


About the Editor

C. V. Russell

Ratings and Reviews

