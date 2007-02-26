BIOCHEMICAL, CELLULAR AND MOLECULAR FUNCTIONING OF THE HEART Introduction to Post-Genomic Cardiology Molecular and Biochemical Methodology in the Post-Genomic Era Cardiovascular Gene Expression Cellular Techniques Cardiovascular Signaling Pathways

PEDIATRIC CARDIOLOGY IN THE POST-GENOMIC ERA Cardiac Development: Molecular and Genetic Analysis Congenital and Adquired Heart Disease

POST-GENOMIC ANALYSIS OF CORONARY ARTERY DISEASE, ANGIOGENESIS AND HYPERTENSION Molecular Basis of Lipoproteins Disorders, Atherogenesis and Thrombosis Ischemia and Myocardial Infarction: A Post-Genomic Appraisal Cellular Pathways and Molecular Events in Cardioprotection Cardiac Neovascularization: Angiogenesis, Arteriogenesis and Vasculogenesis Systemic and Pulmonary Hypertension

POSTGENOMIC ANALYSIS OF THE MYOCARDIUM Cardiomyopathies Heart Response to Inflammation and Infection

THE FAILING HEART Molecular analysis of heart failure and remodeling

MOLECULAR AND GENETIC ANALYSIS OF METABOLIC DISORDERS Fatty Acid and Glucose Metabolism in Cardiac Disease

MOLECULAR GENETIC OF DYSRHYTHMIAS Dysrhythmias and Sudden Death

GENES, GENDER AND ENVIRONMENT Gender and Cardiovascular Disease

AGING AND THE CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEM The Aging Heart: A Post-Genomic Appraisal

LOOKING TO THE FUTURE Future of Post-Genomic Cardiology GLOSSARY INDEX