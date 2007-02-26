Post-Genomic Cardiology
1st Edition
Description
Recent advances in molecular and cellular biology have markedly changed our understanding of the heart, and this is having tremendous ramifications for the clinician. This unique reference offers a comprehensive and critical evaluation of this contribution in the field of cardiovascular molecular medicine providing the reader with a sense of new directions in which molecular medicine might be applied. It begins with a detailed primer that makes readily accessible recent molecular, genetic and cellular techniques. Rounding out the coverage of this exciting field are critical and comprenhesive discussions on the use of molecular, genetic and cellular techniques used to identify the etiology and pathophysiology of specific cardiac diseases.
Key Features
- Discusses diagnostic and therapeutic options available not only in the adult and aging individuals but also in infants/children
- Numerous illustrations and flow-charts
- Explans cutting-edge molecular techniques, including analysis of mitochondria, their role in cardiac dysfunction and updated analysis of Cardioprotection and Metabolic Syndrome
- Presentation of recent translational studies for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases is included (e.g., gene therapy, pharmacological treatments and stem cell transplantation)
Readership
Cardiologists, Internists, Pathophysiologists, Pediatricians, Gerontologists, Basic Researchers, Medical and Graduate Students
Table of Contents
BIOCHEMICAL, CELLULAR AND MOLECULAR FUNCTIONING OF THE HEART Introduction to Post-Genomic Cardiology Molecular and Biochemical Methodology in the Post-Genomic Era Cardiovascular Gene Expression Cellular Techniques Cardiovascular Signaling Pathways
PEDIATRIC CARDIOLOGY IN THE POST-GENOMIC ERA Cardiac Development: Molecular and Genetic Analysis Congenital and Adquired Heart Disease
POST-GENOMIC ANALYSIS OF CORONARY ARTERY DISEASE, ANGIOGENESIS AND HYPERTENSION Molecular Basis of Lipoproteins Disorders, Atherogenesis and Thrombosis Ischemia and Myocardial Infarction: A Post-Genomic Appraisal Cellular Pathways and Molecular Events in Cardioprotection Cardiac Neovascularization: Angiogenesis, Arteriogenesis and Vasculogenesis Systemic and Pulmonary Hypertension
POSTGENOMIC ANALYSIS OF THE MYOCARDIUM Cardiomyopathies Heart Response to Inflammation and Infection
THE FAILING HEART Molecular analysis of heart failure and remodeling
MOLECULAR AND GENETIC ANALYSIS OF METABOLIC DISORDERS Fatty Acid and Glucose Metabolism in Cardiac Disease
MOLECULAR GENETIC OF DYSRHYTHMIAS Dysrhythmias and Sudden Death
GENES, GENDER AND ENVIRONMENT Gender and Cardiovascular Disease
AGING AND THE CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEM The Aging Heart: A Post-Genomic Appraisal
LOOKING TO THE FUTURE Future of Post-Genomic Cardiology GLOSSARY INDEX
Details
- No. of pages:
- 688
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2007
- Published:
- 26th February 2007
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080554549
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123736987
About the Editor
José Marín-García
Dr.José Marín-García, highly respected cardiologist, is the current Director of Molecular Cardiology and Neuromuscular Institute in Highland Park, NJ. He has 189 listed publications and an H-index of 30. He has written and edited Mitochondria and the heart (2005), Aging and the Heart (2008), Signaling in the Heart (2008). Heart Failure (2010), Post-Genomic Cardiology (2007), and Mitochondria and Their Role in Cardiovascular Disease (2012).
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, The Molecular Cardiology and Neuromuscular Institute, Highland Park, NJ, USA
