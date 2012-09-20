Post Anesthesia Care Unit, An Issue of Anesthesiology Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455742097, 9781455743902

Post Anesthesia Care Unit, An Issue of Anesthesiology Clinics, Volume 30-3

1st Edition

Authors: Scott Falk
eBook ISBN: 9781455743902
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455742097
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 20th September 2012
Description

This issue of Anesthesiology Clinics covers essential topics in the post anesthesia care unit. Management of pain, delirium, acute renal failure, arrhythmias, and several post anesthesia complications are covered. Both adult and pediatric issues are addressed.

About the Authors

Scott Falk Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Pennsylvania

