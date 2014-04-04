Portal Hypertension, An Issue of Clinics in Liver Disease, Volume 18-2
1st Edition
Authors: Jorge Herrera
eBook ISBN: 9780323297127
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323297110
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 4th April 2014
Description
Dr. Herrera has created an issue that will serve as a complete update on the topic of Portal Hpertension. Content is provided from medical therapies to surgery on the patient with portal hypertension. The following important issues are addressed: Invasive and Noninvasive Methods of Measuring Portal Pressure; Primary Prophylaxis of Varceal Bleeding; Gastric and Ectopic Varices; Hepatic Hydrothorax; and Hepatopulmonary Syndrome. Readers will come away with state-of-the-art information on the topic of portal hypertension.
Details
About the Authors
Jorge Herrera Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine, Director, Section of Hepatology, University of South Alabama College of Medicine, Mobile, AL
