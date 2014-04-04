Portal Hypertension, An Issue of Clinics in Liver Disease, Volume 18-2

Dr. Herrera has created an issue that will serve as a complete update on the topic of Portal Hpertension. Content is provided from medical therapies to surgery on the patient with portal hypertension. The following important issues are addressed: Invasive and Noninvasive Methods of Measuring Portal Pressure; Primary Prophylaxis of Varceal Bleeding; Gastric and Ectopic Varices; Hepatic Hydrothorax; and Hepatopulmonary Syndrome. Readers will come away with state-of-the-art information on the topic of portal hypertension.