Port Economics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780762311989, 9780080460079

Port Economics, Volume 16

1st Edition

Editors: Kevin Cullinane Wayne Talley
eBook ISBN: 9780080460079
Hardcover ISBN: 9780762311989
Imprint: JAI Press
Published Date: 22nd June 2006
Page Count: 260
Table of Contents

Introduction (Cullinane and Talley); The Evolution and Challenges of Port Economics (Heaver); An Economic Theory of the Port (Talley); Multiple Outputs in Port Cost Functions (Jara-Diaz, Martinez-Budria and Diaz-Hernandez); Estimating the Relative Efficiency of European Container Ports: A Stochastic Frontier Analysis(Cullinane and Song); The Impact of Port Characteristics on International Maritime Transport Costs (Wilmsmeier, Hoffmann and Sanchez); A Strategic Positioning Analysis for Ports (Haezendonck, Verbeke and Coeck); Port Investment: Profitability, Economic Impact and Financing (Enrico, Claudio and Marco); Shipping Deregulation’s Wage Effect on Low and High Wage Dockworkers (Peoples, Talley and Thanabordeekij).

Description

A port (or seaport) is a place that provides for the vessel transfer of cargo and passengers to and from waterways and shores. Port economics is concerned with the study of the economics of port services.

Users of port services are those that utilize the port as part of the transportation process of moving cargo and passengers to and from origin and destination locations. Users include transportation carrriers such as shipping lines, railroads and trucking firms that perform these movements and shippers and individuals that provide the cargo and themselves as passengers to be transported. Port users demand port services, whereas port service providers such as the port terminal operator supply port services to port users.

Port economics and shipping economics comprise the branch of economics known as maritime economics. This volume provides original contributions to the study of port economics: 1) the evolution of port economics; 2) economic theories of the port, port cost functions and port investment; and 3) empirical evidence on the relative efficiency of ports, the impact of ports on international maritime transport costs, the competitiveness of ports and the impact of deregulation on dockworker wages.

Key Features

Provides original contributions to the study of port economics Examines the evolution of port economics, economic theories of the port, and emprical evidence on the relative efficiency of ports, the impact of ports on transport costs, and the competitiveness of ports

Readership

Civil engineers, researchers, and students

Details

No. of pages:
260
Language:
English
Copyright:
© JAI Press 2006
Published:
Imprint:
JAI Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080460079
Hardcover ISBN:
9780762311989

About the Editors

Kevin Cullinane Editor

Professor Kevin Cullinane is Chair in Marine Transport & Management at the University of Newcastle in the U.K. He was previously Professor and Head of the Department of Shipping & Transport Logistics at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Head of the Centre for International Shipping & Transport at Plymouth University, Senior Partner in his own transport consultancy company and Research Fellow at the University of Oxford Transport Studies Unit. He is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Logistics & Transport and has been a transport adviser to the governments of Hong Kong, Egypt, Chile and the U.K. He holds visiting Professorships at a number of institutions and an Honorary Professorship at the University of Hong Kong.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Newcastle, UK

Wayne Talley Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Maritime Institute, Old Dominion University, Norfolk, VA, U.S.A.

