Population Dynamics covers the proceedings of a symposium conducted by the Mathematics Research Center, The University of Wisconsin, Madison on June 19-21, 1972. The book focuses on the application of mathematics to the study of human population growth.

The selection first offers information on population waves and the properties of a stochastic attraction model. Discussions focus on social distance, limiting behavior of the model, mathematical development, population increase and retirement pensions, natural periodicity in the demographic system, trends in generational stability, mobility in unstable populations, and the Easterlin effect. The text then takes a look at the sampling frame as a determinant of observed distributions of duration variables and comparison of alternative marriage models, including plausible marriage models, axioms for marriage functions, birth intervals, and computer simulation of prospective and interior birth interval lengths.

The manuscript ponders on contraceptive impact over several generations, estimation of the risk of conception from censored data, and influence of cause of death structure on age-patterns of mortality. Topics include distributions of conception times, simulation of experiments, potential fertility of users, and length of protection.

The selection is a valuable reference for researchers interested in population dynamics.