Population Dynamics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483228686, 9781483273815

Population Dynamics

1st Edition

Proceedings of a Symposium Conducted by the Mathematics Research Center The University of Wisconsin, Madison June 19–21, 1972

Editors: T. N. E. Greville
eBook ISBN: 9781483273815
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1972
Page Count: 456
Description

Population Dynamics covers the proceedings of a symposium conducted by the Mathematics Research Center, The University of Wisconsin, Madison on June 19-21, 1972. The book focuses on the application of mathematics to the study of human population growth.

The selection first offers information on population waves and the properties of a stochastic attraction model. Discussions focus on social distance, limiting behavior of the model, mathematical development, population increase and retirement pensions, natural periodicity in the demographic system, trends in generational stability, mobility in unstable populations, and the Easterlin effect. The text then takes a look at the sampling frame as a determinant of observed distributions of duration variables and comparison of alternative marriage models, including plausible marriage models, axioms for marriage functions, birth intervals, and computer simulation of prospective and interior birth interval lengths.

The manuscript ponders on contraceptive impact over several generations, estimation of the risk of conception from censored data, and influence of cause of death structure on age-patterns of mortality. Topics include distributions of conception times, simulation of experiments, potential fertility of users, and length of protection.

The selection is a valuable reference for researchers interested in population dynamics.

Table of Contents


﻿Preface

Acknowledgments

Population Waves

Some Properties of a Stochastic Attraction Model

The Sampling Frame as a Determinant of Observed Distributions of Duration Variables

Comparison of Alternative Marriage Models

Can There Be a Marriage Function?

Contraceptive Impact over Several Generations

On Estimating the Risk of Conception from Censored Data

Influence of Cause of Death Structure on Age-Patterns of Mortality

Inhomogeneous Semi-Markov Processes, Select Actuarial Tables, and Duration-Dependence in Demography

A Class of Doubly Stochastic Processes: With an Application to the Effects of Lactation on the Postpartum Anovulatory Period

A General Migration Process

Some Results in the Theory of Three Gene Loci

The Main Results of Optimal Control Theory Made Simple

The Plato System Population Dynamics Course

Subject Index

Name Index

Details

No. of pages:
456
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1972
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483273815

About the Editor

T. N. E. Greville

Ratings and Reviews

