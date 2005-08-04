Population Dynamics and Laboratory Ecology, Volume 37
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Understanding Ecological Concepts: The Role of Laboratory Systems -- Michael B. Bohsall and Michael P. Hassell
Complexity, Evolution, and Persistence in Host-Parasitoid Experimental Systems with Callosobruchus Beetles as the Host -- Midori Tuda and Masakazu Shimada
Population Dynamics, Life History and Demography: Lessons from Drosophila -- Lawrence D. Mueller, Casandra L. Rauser and Michael R. Rose
Nonlinear Stochastic Population Dynamics: The Flour Beetle Tribolium as an Effective Tool of Discovery -- Brian Dennis, Shandelle M. Henson and Aaron A. King .
Population Dynamics in a Noisy World: Lessons from a Mite Experimental System --Tim Benton and Andrew Beckerman
Global Persistence Despite Local Extinction in Acarine Predator-Prey Systems: Lessons from Experimental and Mathematical Exercises -- Maurice W. Sabelis, Arne Janssen, Odo Diekmann, Vincent A.A. Janssen, Erik Van Gool and Minus Van Baalen
Ecological and Evolutionary Dynamics of Experimental Plankton Communities -- Gregor F. Fussman, Stephen P. Ellner, Nelson G. Hairston, Jr., Laura E. Jones, Kyle W. Shertzer and Takehito Yoshida
The Contribution of Laboratory Experiments on Protists to Understanding Population and Metapopulation Dynamics -- Marcel Holyoak and Sharon P. Lawler
Microbial Experimental Systems in Ecology -- Christine M. Jessup, Samantha E. Forde and Brendan J. M. Bohannan
Parasitism Between Co-Infecting Bacteriophages -- Paul E. Turner
Constructing Nature: Laboratory Models as Necessary Tools for Investigating Complex Ecological Communities -- Marc W. Cadotte, James A. Drake and Tadashi Fukami
Description
Population Dynamics and Laboratory Ecology highlights the contributions laboratory studies are making to our understanding of the dynamics of ecological and evolutionary systems. Chapters address the scientific rationale for laboratory ecology, its historical role within the broader discipline, and recent advances in research. The book presents results from a wide range of laboratory systems including insects, mites, plankton, protists, and microbes.
A common theme throughout the book is the value of microcosm studies in advancing our knowledge of ecological and evolutionary principles. Each chapter is authored by scientists who are leading experts in their fields. The book addresses fundamental questions that are of interest to biologists whether they work in the laboratory or field or whether they are primarily empiricists or theorists.
Key Features
- Details a scientific rationale for laboratory systems in ecological and evolutionary studies
- Offers a view on historical role of laboratory studies
- Includes examples of recent research advances in ecology and evolution using laboratory systems, ranging from insects to microbes
- Integrates mathematics, statistics and experimental studies
Readership
Plant, animal, population and microbial ecologists, theoretical and mathematical ecologists, research and teaching staff in ecology, advanced and graduate students in ecology
Details
Reviews
"The book addresses fundamental questions that are of interest to ecologists whether they work in the laboratory or field. While theoretical models appear in several of the chapters, the mathematics and statistics are at a level where this book should be acceptable to biologists with broad training...Very useful." --THAISZA JOURNAL OF BOTANY
About the Serial Editors
Luo Yiqi Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute, Massachusetts, U.S.A. University of Oklahoma, Norman, U.S.A.
About the Serial Volume Editors
Robert Desharnais Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
California State University, Los Angeles