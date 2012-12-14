Polyvinyl Fluoride
1st Edition
Technology and Applications of PVF
Table of Contents
- Preface
- 1. Introduction and History
- 1.1 Introduction
- 1.2 Fluorine: A Unique Element
- 1.3 Polyvinyl Fluoride
- References
- 2. Production and Market Statistics
- 2.1 Applications of PVF
- 2.2 Capacity Expansion
- 2.3 Film Types
- References
- 3. Preparation and Properties of Vinyl Fluoride
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 Synthesis of Vinyl Fluoride
- 3.3 Commercial Manufacturing of Vinyl Fluoride
- 3.4 Properties of Vinyl Fluoride
- 3.5 Applications of Vinyl Fluoride
- References
- 4. Polymerization and Finishing Polyvinyl Fluoride
- 4.1 Background
- 4.2 Suspension Polymerization
- 4.3 Bulk Polymerization
- 4.4 Emulsion Polymerization
- 4.5 Radiation-Induced Polymerization
- 4.6 Graft Polymerization
- 4.7 Vinyl Fluoride Polymerization Development
- 4.8 Continuous Polymerization
- 4.9 Effect of Polymerization Variables
- References
- Further Reading
- 5. Manufacturing of Oriented Polyvinyl Fluoride Film
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 PVF Dispersion in Latent Solvent
- 5.3 Film Extrusion
- 5.4 Extrusion and Orientation of Polyvinyl Fluoride Films
- 5.5 Commercial Processes
- References
- 6. Manufacturing of Unoriented Polyvinyl Fluoride Films and Coatings
- 6.1 Cast Film Technology
- 6.2 Unoriented PVF Films
- 6.3 Preparation of Unoriented PVF Films
- 6.4 Manufacturing Process
- References
- 7. Properties of Commercial Polyvinyl Fluoride Films
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 Polymer Properties
- 7.3 Characteristics of Commercial PVF Films
- 7.4 Chemical Properties
- 7.5 Optical Properties
- 7.6 Thermal Properties
- 7.7 Electrical Properties
- 7.8 Weathering Performance
- 7.9 Description of Available Product and Properties of Unoriented PVF Films
- 7.10 Effect of Radiation
- 7.11 NMR Spectrum of Polyvinyl Fluoride
- References
- 8. Surface Treatment of Polyvinyl Fluoride Films and Coatings
- 8.1 Introduction
- 8.2 Chemical Treatment Method
- 8.3 Corona Treatment
- 8.4 Plasma Treatment
- 8.5 Atmospheric Plasma Treatment
- 8.6 Flame Treatment
- References
- 9. Adhesive Coating and Lamination of Polyvinyl Fluoride Films
- 9.1 Introduction
- 9.2 Priming the PVF Film Surface
- 9.3 Polyvinyl Fluoride Adhesives
- 9.4 Liquid Adhesive Characteristics
- 9.5 Commercial Liquid Adhesives
- 9.6 Lamination of PVF Films
- 9.7 Film and Shrinkage
- 9.8 Continuous Lamination of Fiberglass Panels
- 9.9 Painting and Repair of PVF Film Surfaced FRP
- 9.10 Lamination of Tedlar® SP Polyvinyl Fluoride Films
- References
- 10. Thermoforming of Polyvinyl Fluoride Films and Laminates
- 10.1 Description of Thermoforming Process
- 10.2 Formability of Oriented Polyvinyl Fluoride Films
- 10.3 Thermoforming Unoriented (SP) Polyvinyl Fluoride Films
- References
- 11. Release Film Applications
- 11.1 Release Film Types and Applications
- 11.2 Manufacturing Printed Circuit Boards
- References
- 12. Aerospace Applications
- 12.1 Introduction
- 12.2 Insulation Bags
- 12.3 Interior Panels
- 12.4 Improvements of the Flammability Resistance of Aircraft Interiors
- 12.5 Ohio State University Heat Release Test
- References
- 13. Construction Applications
- 13.1 Comparative Architectural Study
- 13.2 Vinyl Wall Covering Clad with Tedlar® SP PVF Film
- 13.3 Flexible Signs and Awning
- 13.4 PVF Clad Plastic Films and Sheets
- References
- 14. Polyvinyl Fluoride Films for Photovoltaic Modules
- 14.1 History of Tedlar® PVF before Photovoltaic Modules
- 14.2 Conversion of Solar Energy into Electricity
- 14.3 Introduction to Solar Cells
- 14.4 Tedlar® Usage in PV Modules in the 1980s
- 14.5 Three Most Common PV Backsheets Made with Tedlar® Film
- 14.6 Allocation of Tedlar® Film and the Development of Alternate Backsheets
- 14.7 Status of Tedlar® PVF Film
- References
- 15. Other Applications
- 15.1 Transit Vehicle Interiors
- 15.2 Passenger Train Interiors
- 15.3 Gas Sampling Bags
- 15.4 Transfer Print
- References
- 16. Safety, Disposal, and Recycling of Vinyl Fluoride and Polyvinyl Fluoride
- 16.1 Vinyl Fluoride Health and Exposure
- 16.2 Flammability of Vinyl Fluoride
- 16.3 Environmental Fate of Vinyl Fluoride
- 16.4 Polyvinyl Fluoride Products
- References
- Appendix I
- Appendix II
- Index
Description
The commercial PVF film Tedlar® was first trademarked by DuPont 50 years ago. Since that time it has established itself as a polymer with excellent resistance to sunlight degradation (UV resistance), thermal stability, chemical attack, water absorption, and solvents. These properties, together with a high solar energy transmittance rate, have led to it becoming established worldwide as the number one choice for the backsheets of photovoltaic solar panels, and a fire-retardent coating used in aircraft.
This book is the first and only handbook that describes polyvinyl fluoride preparation, technology, processing, fabrication and applications – making it essential reading for engineers and scientists working in industry sectors where PVF is utilized.
Key Features
- Complete guide to the applications of polyvinyl fluoride in photovoltaics, aerospace, signage, etc.
- Technology guide for processing and fabrication of PVF films
- Reference for properties and characteristics of PVF films
- The only book available that focuses on PVF – properties, processing and applications
Readership
Design engineers, manufacturing engineers. Sectors: coatings, microelectronics, aerospace, construction and architecture, solar energy, automotive, packaging industry, environmental, signs and awnings, graphics
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 2013
- Published:
- 14th December 2012
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455778935
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455778850
About the Authors
Sina Ebnesajjad Author
Sina Ebnesajjad is the series editor of Plastics Design Library (PDL) published in the William Andrew imprint of Elsevier. This Series is a unique series, comprising technology and applications handbooks, data books and practical guides tailored to the needs of practitioners. Sina was the editor-in-chief of William Andrew Publishing from 2005 to 2007, which was acquired by Elsevier in 2009.
He retired as a Senior Technology Associate in 2005 from the DuPont fluoropolymers after nearly 24 years of service. Sina founded of FluoroConsultants Group, LLC in 2006 where he continues to work. Sina earned his Bachelor of Science from the School of Engineering of the University of Tehran in 1976, Master of Science and PhD from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, all in Chemical Engineering.
He is author, editor and co-author of fifteen technical and data books including five handbooks on fluoropolymers technology and applications. He is author and co-author of three books in surface preparation and adhesion of materials, two of which are in their second editions. Sina has been involved with technical writing and publishing since 1974.
His experiences include fluoropolymer technologies (polytetrafluoroethylene and its copolymers) including polymerization, finishing, fabrication, product development, failure analysis, market development and technical service. Sina holds six patents.
Affiliations and Expertise
Fluoroconsultants Group, Chadds Ford, PA, USA