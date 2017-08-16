Polyurethane Polymers: Blends and Interpenetrating Polymer Networks
1st Edition
Description
Polyurethane Polymers: Blends and Interpenetrating Networks deals with almost all aspects of blends and IPNs formed by polyurethane, including the thermal, mechanical, morphological, and viscoelastic properties of each blend presented in the book. In addition, major applications related to these blends and IPNs are mentioned.
Key Features
- Provides an elaborate coverage of the chemistry of polyurethane, including its synthesis and properties
- Includes available characterization techniques
- Relates types of polyurethanes to their potential properties
- Discusses blends options
Readership
Graduates and postgraduates, engineers, research scholars (primarily in the field of chemical engineering, polymer chemistry, materials science, and polymer physics), polymer engineers and polymer technologists from industries and also for those who are working in biomedical field. Professionals, researchers, industrial practitioners, graduate students, and senior undergraduates in the fields of polymer science, surface science, bioengineering and chemical engineering, and materials science
Table of Contents
1. Polyurethanes: Structure, Properties, Synthesis, Characterization, and Applications
Arunima Reghunadhan and Sabu Thomas
2. Blends and Interpenetrating Polymer Networks Based on Polyurethane Polymers With Natural and Synthetic Rubbers
Mehar A. Minnath and Etathil Purushothaman
3. Blends and IPNs of Polyurethane Polymers with Thermosetting Polymers
Sunan Tiptipakorn and Sarawut Rimdusit
4. Role of Nanofillers in Polyurethane Based Blends and Interpenetration Networks
Yao Tong and Mo Song
5. Polyurethane Ionic Blends as the Electrically Conductive Coatings
Piotr Król, Bo˙zena Król, Marek Zenker and Jan Subocz
6. Blends and IPNs of Polyurethane Polymers With Block Copolymers
Thomas E. Müller
7. Nonisocyanate Polyurethanes
Marcin Włoch and Janusz Datta
8. Conducting Polyurethane Blends: Recent Advances and Perspectives
Raghvendra K. Mishra, Jiji Abraham, Nandakumar Kalarikkal, Karingamanna Jayanarayanan, Kuruvilla Joseph and Sabu Thomas
9. Electrospun Polyurethane Nanofibrous Mats for Wound Dressing Applications
Afeesh R. Unnithan, Arathyram R.K. Sasikala, Chan H. Park and Cheol S. Kim
10. Poly(urethane-methacrylate) Copolymers Prepared by the Atom Transfer Radical Polymerization Methods as a New Material for Hydrophobic Coatings
Paweł Chmielarz and Piotr Król
11. Ageing Behavior of Polyurethane Based Blends and Interpenetrating Polymer Networks
Alpesh U. Vala, Ajay V. Rane, Krishnan Kanny, Vayyaprontavida K. Abitha and Sabu Thomas
12. Poly(urethane-siloxane) Copolymers as New Coating Materials
Łukasz Byczyński
13. Polyurethane Blends for Powder Clear Coatings
Barbara Pilch-Pitera
14. Recycling of Polyurethanes
Janusz Datta and Marcin Włoch
15. Application of Blends and Polyurethane Interpenetrating Polymer Networks
Sainath Ashok Jadhav, Ajay V. Rane, Krishnan Kanny, Saket S. Mulge, Vayyaprontavida K. Abitha and Sabu Thomas
16. Mechanical and Dynamic Mechanical Properties of Polyurethane Blends and Interpenetrating Polymer Networks Nikesh Samarth, Vinayak Kamble, Ajay V. Rane, Vayyaprontavida K. Abitha, Omdeo Gohatre and Krishnan Kanny
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 442
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 16th August 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128040850
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128040393
About the Editor
Sabu Thomas
Professor Sabu Thomas is Professor of Polymer Science & Technology and Honorary Director of the International and Inter University Center for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology, at the School of Chemical Sciences, Mahatma Gandhi University, India. He is a prolific researcher, with 420 international papers, 6122 total citations, 2 patents, 18 books and a total of over 625 publications to his name, and is listed as one of the most productive researchers in India by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research. Prof. Thomas is a recognized authority in the field of polymer-based materials, and established the state-of-the-art lab in polymer science and nanotechnology at Mahatma Gandhi University. He has been a visiting professor at many polymer research laboratories in Europe and Asia.
Affiliations and Expertise
Mahatma Gandhi University, Kerala, India
Janusz Datta
Prof. Datta is a well famous scientist in the field of polymer science and technology. He is an expert in the field of polyurethane recycling, polymer blending and composites. He has a good number of research publications in reputed journals. He is the editor of a book and written two book chapters.He is having ten patents to his credit. He is undertaking more than twenty projects. He secured his graduation and post graduation from Gdansk University, Poland and is currently working as an Asst. Professor in the same university. He supervised two PhD students and more than thirty post graduate students.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Polymers Technology, Gdansk University of Technology, Gdansk, Poland
Jozef Haponiuk
Prof. Haponiuk is an expert in the field of polymer composites, polymer blends, thermal properties of polymers, rubbers, nanomaterials, recycling, etc. He has more than fifty publications to his credit. He is having a good number of foreign collaborations.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Head of Department, Department of Polymers Technology, Gdansk University of Technology, Gdansk, Poland
Arunima Reghunadhan
Arunima is currently doing her doctoral research in polymer science in the International and Interuniversity Centre for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology, Mahatma Gandhi University. She has concentrated on polymer blends with recycled polyurethanes. She has Co authored a book chapter and is actively engaged in research in the group of Prof. Sabu Thomas.
Affiliations and Expertise
International and Interuniversity Centre for Nanosciences and Nanotechnology (IIUCNN), Mahatma Gandhi University, Priyadarshini Hills, Kottayam, Kerala, India