Polysomnography, An Issue of Sleep Medicine Clinics, Volume 4-3

Topics include: The History of Polysomnography and Sleep Technology, Generating a Signal: Biopotentials, Amplifiers and Filters, Recording sleep; Electrodes, 10/20 Recording system and sleep system specifications, Staging sleep, Respiratory monitoring equipment and detection of respiratory events, Differentiating Nocturnal Movements; Leg movements, Parasomnias and Seizures, Cardiac monitoring during sleep, Determination of Sleepiness – MWT & MSLT, Pediatric Polysomnography, PSG features of medical and psychiatric disorders and their treatments, Artifacts and Troubleshooting, Portable Monitoring, PAP titration, The Future of Sleep and Circadian Testing