Polysomnography, An Issue of Sleep Medicine Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437712735

Polysomnography, An Issue of Sleep Medicine Clinics, Volume 4-3

1st Edition

Authors: Lawrence J. Epstein Douglas B. Kirsch
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437712735
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 9th September 2009
Description

Topics include: The History of Polysomnography and Sleep Technology, Generating a Signal: Biopotentials, Amplifiers and Filters, Recording sleep; Electrodes, 10/20 Recording system and sleep system specifications, Staging sleep, Respiratory monitoring equipment and detection of respiratory events, Differentiating Nocturnal Movements; Leg movements, Parasomnias and Seizures, Cardiac monitoring during sleep, Determination of Sleepiness – MWT & MSLT, Pediatric Polysomnography, PSG features of medical and psychiatric disorders and their treatments, Artifacts and Troubleshooting, Portable Monitoring, PAP titration, The Future of Sleep and Circadian Testing

About the Authors

Lawrence J. Epstein Author

Douglas B. Kirsch Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Instructor, Harvard Medical School; Regional Medical Director, Greater Boston, USA

