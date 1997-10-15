Polysaccharide Dispersions
1st Edition
Chemistry and Technology in Food
Table of Contents
Origin and Characteristics of Polysaccharides
The polysaccharide-Water Interface
State-and Path-Dependent Properties
Concentration Regimes and Mathematical Modeling
Additivity, Complementarity and Synergism
Thermal Processing
Isolation, Purification and Characterization
Classifications
Saccharides in Fat Replacement
Description
Polysaccharides are the subject of heightened interest today, and this book is a concise and fully up-to-date study of the properties of food polysaccharides, describing their interaction with water, the mass-volume-pressure-relationship, various types of mathematical modeling, and the common phenomenology under different combinations of stimuli. New empirical and theoretical equations, which are not often identified with food technologies, are used to support the findings. Polysaccharide Dispersions: Chemistry and Technology in Food is written in a simple, nontechnical style and should be equally comprehensible to the student, the researcher, the plant manager, and the casual observer with only a modest technical background.
Key Features
- Contains fundamental principles, practical applications, and new discoveries regarding polysaccharides
- Presents material in a simple, easy to understand style
- Focuses exclusively on the food industry
Readership
Academic and industrial food scientists, food technologists, food engineers, food chemists, food processors and manufacturers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 236
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1998
- Published:
- 15th October 1997
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080539232
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780127338651
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Reginald Walter Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Cornell University, Geneva, New York, U.S.A.
About the Series Editors
Steve Taylor Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Nebraska, Lincoln, NE, USA