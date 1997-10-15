Polysaccharide Dispersions - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780127338651, 9780080539232

Polysaccharide Dispersions

1st Edition

Chemistry and Technology in Food

Authors: Reginald Walter
Series Editors: Steve Taylor
eBook ISBN: 9780080539232
Hardcover ISBN: 9780127338651
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 15th October 1997
Page Count: 236
Table of Contents

Origin and Characteristics of Polysaccharides
The polysaccharide-Water Interface
State-and Path-Dependent Properties
Concentration Regimes and Mathematical Modeling
Additivity, Complementarity and Synergism
Thermal Processing
Isolation, Purification and Characterization
Classifications
Saccharides in Fat Replacement

Description

Polysaccharides are the subject of heightened interest today, and this book is a concise and fully up-to-date study of the properties of food polysaccharides, describing their interaction with water, the mass-volume-pressure-relationship, various types of mathematical modeling, and the common phenomenology under different combinations of stimuli. New empirical and theoretical equations, which are not often identified with food technologies, are used to support the findings. Polysaccharide Dispersions: Chemistry and Technology in Food is written in a simple, nontechnical style and should be equally comprehensible to the student, the researcher, the plant manager, and the casual observer with only a modest technical background.

Key Features

  • Contains fundamental principles, practical applications, and new discoveries regarding polysaccharides
  • Presents material in a simple, easy to understand style
  • Focuses exclusively on the food industry

Readership

Academic and industrial food scientists, food technologists, food engineers, food chemists, food processors and manufacturers

About the Authors

Reginald Walter Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Cornell University, Geneva, New York, U.S.A.

About the Series Editors

Steve Taylor Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Nebraska, Lincoln, NE, USA

