Polysaccharide Carriers for Drug Delivery
1st Edition
Description
Polysaccharide Carriers for Drug Delivery presents the latest information on the selection of safe materials. Due to reported safety profiles on polysaccharides; they have been the natural choice for investigation. A wide variety of drug delivery and biomedical systems have been studied, however, the related information either concept-wise or application-oriented is scattered, therefore becoming difficult for readers and researchers to digest in a concise manner. This gathering of information will help readers easily comprehend the subject matter.
Key Features
- Focuses on biopolysaccharide-based, distinct approaches for drug delivery applications
- Illustrates new concepts and highlights future scope for clinical development
- Provides comprehensive, up-to-date information on different aspects of drug delivery technology
Readership
Materials scientists, biomedical engineers, pharmacologists
Table of Contents
Part 1 Fundamentals of polysaccharides for drug delivery
1. Polysaccharides, their modification and characterization
2. Drug delivery & bioactive potentials of polysaccharides and their derivatives
Part 2 Biomaterials
3. Polysaccharide-based amorphous solid dispersions (ASD) for improving solubility and bioavailability of drugs
4. Interpenetrating polysaccharide networks as oral drug delivery modalities
5. Polysaccharide nanomicelles as drug carriers
6. Polysaccharide nanoparticles for cancer drug targeting
7. Polysaccharide nanoconjugates for drug solubilization and targeted delivery
Part 3 Drug delivery applications of Polysaccharides
8. Biopolymer systems for drug delivery across permeable membranes
9. In situ polysaccharide smart gels and inserts for topical drug delivery applications
10. Polysaccharide hydrogel films/membranes for transdermal delivery of therapeutics
11. Polysaccharide-based orodental delivery systems
12. Stomach-specific buoyant polysaccharide systems for treating localized diseases
13. Advanced colon-specific delivery systems for treating local disorders
Details
- No. of pages:
- 802
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2019
- Published:
- 13th June 2019
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081025543
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081025536
About the Editor
Sabyasachi Maiti
Sabyasachi Maiti is an M. Pharm, Ph.D from Jadavpur University, Kolkata, India. He is Associate Professor at the Department of Pharmacy, Indira Gandhi National Tribal University (Central University), Amarkantak, Madhya Pradesh, India. Dr Maiti has over 15 years experience in the field of pharmaceutical education and research. His research focusses on chemical modification of natural polysaccharides, characterization and their application in the design of novel drug delivery carriers. His research has been recognised by international peers in his field and he has more than 50 publications to his credit. He sits on numerous reviewer panels for international journals of repute, has edited multiple reference works and has written over 25 book chapters.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Pharmacy, Indira Gandhi National Tribal University (Central University), Amarkantak, Madhya Pradesh, India
Sougata Jana
Sougata Jana is a B. Pharm (Gold Medalist) from West Bengal University of Technology, Kolkata, and M. Pharm (Pharmaceutics) from Biju Patnaik University of Technology, Odisha, India. He worked as an Assistant Professor, at Gupta College of Technological Sciences, Asansol, West Bengal, India. Currently, he is working at the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Directorate of Health Services, Kolkata, India. He is engaged in pharmaceutical education and research for the last 11years. IPA Bengal branch, Kolkata, India conferred upon him “M.N Dev Memorial Award” for securing the highest marks in the state of West Bengal in 2005. He bragged ‘Best Poster Presentation Award’ at 21st West Bengal State Science and Technology Congress-2014, and “Outstanding Paper Award” at 1st Regional Science and Technology Congress-2016, organized by Department of Science and Technology, Govt. of West Bengal, India. He has 30 publications in different national and international peer reviewed journals. He edited books in Springer, Elsevier and Pharmamedix India Publication Pvt. Ltd. He has contributed more than 25 book chapters with Elsevier, Springer, Wiley VCH, CRC Press, Taylor & Francis group. His research area of interest includes modification of synthetic and natural biopolymers, microparticles, nanoparticles, semisolids and interpenetrating network system for controlled drug delivery.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Gupta College of Technological Sciences, Asansol, West Bengal, India